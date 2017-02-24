February 25, 2017

‘Jake’ Shiver

Joyce “Jake” Shiver, 78, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon (Feb. 23, 2017) at Landmark Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born April 6, 1938 in Valdosta. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served from 1955 until 1960. He worked at U.S. Plywood until he became a correctional officer with Ware State Prison for 25 years and also worked with the Diversion Center and Talmadge Hospital in Augusta.

He was a member of Waresboro Church of God and always enjoyed telling a good joke.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Casie Portis, and her husband, George Portis, his father, Ewell Shiver, and his wife, Maxine Shiver.

Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 61 years, Lena Viola Gammon Shiver, of Waycross; two loving daughters, Cindy Foy (husband, Ricky), of Waycross, Tracy Siironen (husband, Jimmy), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Stacey McLellan (husband, John), of Waycross, Jessica Schreiber (husband, Frank), of Blackshear, Joshua Siironen, of Waycross, and Emilee Siironen, of Waycross; six great-grandchildren, Gavin and Rylee Schreiber, Natalie and Wyatt McLellan, Alivia Siironen, and Anslee Siironen; three sisters, Sheila Southall, of Hahira, Janice Oliver (husband, Gary), of Valdosta, Sandie King (husband, Timmy), of Valdosta; three brothers, John Shiver (wife, Gail), of Ft. Mill, S.C., Steve Shiver (wife, Nancy), of Valdosta, Jamie Shiver (wife, Gena), of Valdosta; a sister-in-law, Margaret McGinnis, of Clearwater, Fla.; his beloved dog, Roxie; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.