February 24, 2018

Barbara Taylor

The homegoing celebration for Barbara Joann Vereen Taylor will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, with Bishop Michael-Angelo James offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Barnar Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home during visitation from 6 until 7 p.m.

She was born Sept. 10, 1959 to the late Doretha S. Carswell and Linton Vereen. She was married to Joseph Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eddie Cummings and Linton Cummings. She departed this life on Thursday (Feb. 22, 2018) after an extended illness.

She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Roderick Vereen, and two daughters, Krystal Gordon and Alexis Hodges (Ralph), both of Waycross; two grandchildren, Amari Gordon and DeVarius Hodges; four sisters, Betty Rauls, Glenda Vereen and Phyllis Carswell, all of Brunswick, and Lillie Green, of Waycross; one brother, Jasper Cummings, of Savannah; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sympathy and condolences may be expressed by signing the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Joe Ballentine Jr.

A funeral for Joseph Charles “Joe” Ballentine Jr. was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aubrey Abbott and the Rev. Eddie Morrison officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve Hampton, Larry Purdom, Jacob Hoover, Jessie Ballentine, Jeffrey Ballentine and Fred Zauner.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Moody Air Force Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Jacob Corbett

A funeral for David Jacob Corbett was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Dennis Dean officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donnie Corbett, Mike Corbett, Cody Chancey, Matthew Eason, Clint Inman and Jay West.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.