February 24, 2017

Lorene R. Jenkins

Lorene R. Jenkins was born on Nov. 12, 1923 to the union of Simon and Armelia Richardson in Bristol. She was educated in the public schools of Pierce County. She later met and married Frank ( Bope) Jenkins and to this union 15 children were born.

She retired from Riverside Nursing Home after 19 years of faithful service where she was respected by many.

After retiring she became a companion and friend to Nellie B. Law.

“Mother,” as she was affectionately called, joined Macedonia Baptist Church at an early age and served on the usher board for many years, was a deaconess and mother of the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband and seven children, Marion, James, Delories, Johnnie Mae, Larry, Frankie and Frances.

She leaves to cherish her memories eight children, Cora Bailey, Anne Jenkins, Janice Jenkins, Constance (Wilbert) Muhammad, Floyd Jenkins, Garrison Jenkins, Leonard Jenkins and Carlton Jenkins; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 50 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ben Smith; a sister, Minister Norsis Oliphant (Sukk); an adopted son, Jasper J. Jones; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held this evening at the funeral home in Blackshear from 4 to 6.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson with Pastor Johnny Gipson presiding.

The body will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. The service will begin at 1 p.m.

The funeral cortege will leave the family residence at 900 Reed St. in Waycross at 12:30 p.m.

Mae G. Gillis

Mae G. Gillis, 93, of Valdosta, formerly of Waycross, died peacefully at Langdale Hospice House on Monday (Feb. 20, 2017).

Born in Hosford, Fla., on May 26, 1923 to the late Jesse O. and Velma J. (Mitchell) Galloway, before retiring, she worked as an insurance agent for AP Hurst and Company in Waycross.

She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waycross. One of her proudest achievements was graduating as valedictorian of her class from Liberty County High School in Bristol, Fla.

She enjoyed reading mystery novels, baking and other church activities, but out of all the activities she did, doing yardwork and singing in the church choir and the Waycross Community Choir were her all-time favorites.

Survivors include her sons, William (Bill) (Janice) Gillis, of Huntsville, Ala., Olin Gillis, of Grover Beach, Calif.; a daughter, Catherine Gillis, of Valdosta; granddaughters, Ashlee Gillis (Gerald) Vickers, of Dublin, and Brandi (Charles) May; grandsons, Jason (Cristina) Trotter and David Vaughn; great-grandsons, Clay Ricks and Manuel Trotter; great-granddaughters, Clarke Ricks and Lindley Mae Trotter; sister, Euvene Saunders, of Graceville, Fla.; sister-in-law, Louise Tritt, of Huntsville, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis A. Gillis, to whom she was married for 28 years, her two brothers, Jesse and Olin Galloway, and her sister, Lillian Sanders.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at Carson McLane Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at Carson McLane.

Burial will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery in Axson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org)

Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com

Carson McLane Funeral Home of Valdosta is serving the family.

Jesse ‘Sonny’ Edmond

A celebration of life service for Jesse Edmond, 82, of Homerville, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2104 Pearson Highway, Homerville, where the Rev. Donald Stalvey is pastor and the Rev. Jaylen Thomas, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, Homerville, will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery.

“Sonny,” as he was affectionately known, was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Sermon (Lanier County) to the late Albert and Loretha Edmond. He lived most of his life in Homerville where he retired from Brockway Inc. as a welder operator.

He departed this life on Friday (Feb. 17, 2017) after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Edmond and William Edmond, five sisters, Lillie Mae Lacy, Jettie Mae McMillan, Zeline Prestor, Geraldine Coleman, Alice McKnight and a son-in-law, Reno Hodge.

Those left to cherish his memory include his life partner, Jessie Lee Bryant, of Homerville; their daughters, Dianne Hodge, of Homerville, Sherry Bolden, ,Jennifer Thornton (Wendell), both of Jacksonville, Fla., Melba Cobb (Dannie), of Homerville, and Yvonne Jones (Darrell), of Atlanta; their sons, Jesse Bryant (Sheila), Keith Edmond (Kim), Eugene Edmond (Marilyn), all of Homerville; his daughter, Liz Meriweather, of Homerville; his sons, Clarence Meriweather (Barbara), Keith Edmond (JoAnn), Albert Edmond, Tony Edmond, Eric Edmond (Christ), all of Homerville, and Fred Edmond (Keisha), of Adel; brothers, Frank Edmond (Katherine), of Homerville, and Charles McEady, of Valdosta; sisters, Sara Robinson, of Valdosta, and Edith Taylor, of Homerville; sister-in-law, Katherine Edmond, of Valdosta; 56 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends at151 Brown St., Homerville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Henry Brocato

Henry Brocato, 89, of Atlanta, died Thursday morning (Feb. 23, 2017) at Emory Medical Center in Atlanta.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Joyce ‘Jake’ Shiver

Joyce (Jake) Shiver, 79, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon (Feb. 23, 2017) at the Landmark Hospital in Savannah.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Linda Kelley Bussell

A funeral for Linda Kelley Bussell was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pirdie Lamar Music Jr.

A memorial service for Pirdie Lamar “Marty” Music Jr. was held Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten and the Rev. Malcolm Mathison officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Melvin Wilson

A funeral for Melvin Wilson, 62, of Blackshear, took place Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Indian Mound Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the Rev. Paul Tyson officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were John Buchan, Will Hinnatt, Eric Mercer, Michael Wilson, Kevin Lee, James Wilson and Randy Wilson.

Burial followed in the Indian Mound Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.