February 23, 2018

Raymond Powell

Raymond Powell, 69, died Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Hospital in Waycross following a short illness.

He was born March 16, 1948 in Jasper, Fla.. He was a self-employed pulpwood operator for many years. He was a member and deacon of Pentecostal Church of God in Lumber City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Powell and Beatrice Rollins Powell, his wife, Verna Jean Gloster Powell, one brother and three sisters.

Survivors include five daughters, Bernice Powell and Monica Powell (BoBo), both of Homerville, Bertha Powell, Timika Revis (Larry Jr.) and Sheila Smallwood (John), all of Waycross; one son, Will Powell, of Adel; 30 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Minnie Ryals, of Eastman, Dora Williams and Mamie Reynolds, both of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two brothers, Robert Powell (Marie), of Waycross, and John Edwards (Betsy), of Youngsville, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Barbara Vereen Taylor

Barbara Vereen Taylor, 58, passed away early Thursday morning (Feb. 22, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Cathy Mixon Cox

Cathy Mixon Cox, 57, died Wednesday (Feb. 21, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and attended Pebble Hill Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Emory “Jack” Mixon and Louise Whitaker Mixon.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Cox, of Manor; three children, Brandi Cox Cardona (John), of Columbus, Chris Dixon, of Waycross, and Kenneth Cox, of Manor; three grandchildren, Justin Morgan, Micah Westcott and Emory Cardona; two sisters, Shirley Simpson (Preston), of Waresboro, and Jackie Vickers (Larry), of Waresboro; two brothers, Donald Mixon (Wanda), of Waresboro, and Jimmy Mixon (Terri), of Waresboro; three sisters-in-law, Faye McMillan (Lane), of Manor, Cheryl Varnadore (Eddie), of Waycross, and Jan Touchton (John), of Homerville; a brother-in-law, Elmer Cox, of Manor; a special friend, Margie Chisholm, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

John Barry Yeomans

MERSHON — John Barry Yeomans, 59, of Mershon, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 21, 2018) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Waycross, Dec. 31, 1958, he lived in Waycross for a few years prior to moving to Pierce County in 1969. He was a 1977 graduate of Patterson High School and had been a truck driver for Carroll Fulmer Trucking prior to becoming disabled.

He was an avid coffee drinker and talker who enjoyed visiting with the folks at Country Boys in Bristol on a daily basis. He also liked to do mechanic work in his spare time.

He was a son of the late Olen Lee and Patsy Ruth Haynes Yeomans. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Karen Yeomans, and by a brother, Eric Yeomans.

Survivors include his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Sherry Yeomans, of Waycross, and David and Terri Yeomans, of Mershon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock from the Bristol Cemetery.

Kenneth B. Drayton

NAHUNTA — Kenneth Brian Drayton, 47, of Nahunta, passed away Wednesday morning ( Feb. 21, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

Born in Brockport, N.Y., his parents were Kenneth R. and Mary Lou Thrift Drayton. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Jean Drayton, and a brother, Gregory Michael Drayton.

He was a mechanic for Brantley County Board of Commissioners and a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church. He loved being a mechanic and fishing and he always had a good story to tell.

Survivors include his son and his girlfriend, Justin Drayton (Skilar), of Nahunta, two daughters and sons-in-law, Courtney and Beau Hugueley and Kailee and Kaleb Rowell, all of Nahunta, two grandchildren, Banner Rowell and Ember Davis, both of Nahunta, special nephew who he thought of as a brother, Shane Drayton, of Atlanta, a sister-in-law, Lorie Drayton, of New York, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Saturday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Riverside Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Allbritton, David Gillis, John Bombard, Lamar Albritton, Nick Gillis, Isaac Gillis and Bradley Carson.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Sunday by 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Rosa M. Miles

Rosa M. Miles, 92, died Thursday afternoon (Feb. 22, 2018) at her residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Miles residence, 1501 Delaware Ave.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Glenda Wilson Day

A funeral for Glenda Wilson Day was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Burial followed in Cox Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Bechiom, Will Booth, Jacob Miller and John Nix.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.