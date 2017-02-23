February 23, 2017

Delores Taylor

Delores “Dee Dee” Taylor, 68, died Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2017) in Bacon County Hospital at Alma following a short illness.

She was a native of Waycross and lived most of her life in Ware County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quincy E. Taylor and Ethridge Videll Knowlton Taylor. She was a 1966 graduate of Ware County High School.

She was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and and formerly worked in the office of Dubose and Company, Ware Electric and SCAPA Dryer.

Survivors include her best friend and companion in life, Thomas Spencer Denton, of Waycross; two daughters, Carrie Thompson Carter (husband, Brian), of Waycross, and Tina Thompson Pollock (husband, Morris), of Prattville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Knowlton Carter, Taylor Pollock, Zachary Pollock and Luke Pollock; two sisters, Martha Jean Sowell (husband, Omer Lee), of Waycross, and Barbara Ann Wilkinson (husband, Larry), of Brunswick; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be sent to one’s favorite charity.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Lee Gilbert Jr.

Robert Lee Gilbert Jr., 80, of Lawrenceville, N.J., departed this life on Saturday (Feb. 18, 2017) at Robert Wood Johnson University at Hamilton.

Born in Millen, he was a resident of the Trenton area for most of his life. He was employed by the Lawrence Township Road Department for more than 25 years. He was the owner of Gilbert Exterminating Service and several other businesses.

He was a former member of Union Baptist Church where he served as a trustee.

He was predeceased by his wife, Roseanna R. Gilbert, his mother, Ola Mae Griffin, a sister, Barbara Jean Carter, and a brother, James E. Wilson.

Left to cherish his memories are two sons, Martin and Jerry Gilbert, a daughter, Robin L. Gilbert, a brother, Jimmie W. Wilson, two sisters, Ernestine “Tine” Smedley and Julia Younger, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including a special friend, Hallie Roberts.

The funeral was scheduled for today at 10 a.m. at Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, N.J.

Calling hours were to be this morning from 8 until 10 at the Campbell Funeral Chapel.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Ridge Cemetery in Patterson, Ga.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of local services.

James ‘Stag’ Davis

James Leroy “Stag” Davis, 73, of Patterson, passed away Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

A visitation was held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., “The night of accolades,” at Rainge Memorial Chapel. During the evening, he was referred to as a champion of champions by his nephew Derwin Davis. He stated that his uncle was known as a campaigner for many who ran for offices in the area.

Derwin Davis also said that his uncle was the only man he knew that was a Republican and Democratic in the same day as the room was filled with laughter. Others spoke about James as a neighbor, a friend, and an avid sports lover, but most of all about his ability to run as fast as he could even though he had a disability.

The funeral was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 3383 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson with the Rev. Johnny B. Gipson offering the words of comfort from Mathew 28:20 (KJV).

Musical selections were rendered by the MMBC choir, “God Has Smiled on Me,” “God Said He Will Be with Me” and God’s Grace,” along with “I Won’t Complain” by Brother Terrell McGauley.

Scripture readings from the Old Testament, Psalm 39:4-13, were given by Pastor Michael Williams and New Testament, II Timothy 4:6-8 by the Rev. Jackie Rivers. Prayer of comfort was given by Deacon Talmadge Washington.

Pallbearers were Russell Mayo, Darrell Hunter, Anthony Mayo, Wilson Gaskin, Nehemiah Rountree and David Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers were Macedonia deacons. Flower attendants were great nieces.

Burial was in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of the service.