February 22, 2017

Alicia D. Emond

Logistics Specialist Second Class Alicia D. Emond, 42, of Tampa, Fla., passed away at the Melech Hospice House, Temple Terrace, Fla., on Wednesday (Feb. 15, 2017) from breast cancer and an extended Illness.

She was born on April 29, 1974 in Bartow, Fla., to Daniel P. Emond Sr. and Desiree (Glendenning) Emond. She resided in Waycross until she first entered the U.S. Army on April 22, 1997.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, Fla. 33513 with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team from Jacksonville Naval Station, Jacksonville, Fla., officiating.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 5635 County Route 536 A, Bushnell, Fla., 33513 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the day of the graveside service (Feb. 23) at Florida National Cemetery.

As a U.S. Navy reservist following her U.S. Army career, Alicia was on continuous active duty with the U.S. Navy from Dec. 28, 2012 until the day she passed away.

Prior to her U.S. Navy career, she served in the U.S. Army, and during both careers she was awarded the following: U.S. Army Service Medal, U.S. Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with One Oak Leaf Cluster, U.S. Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

At the time of her death, she resided in Tampa, Fla., and attended Grow Life Church in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

She is survived by her father, Daniel P. Emond Sr. and his wife, Debbie, of Waycross, mother, Desiree McCaw, of Lakeland, Fla., brother, Daniel Emond Jr. of Blackshear, sister-in-law, April LaFountain, of Waycross, niece, Hannah Emond, of Waycross, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, floral arrangements should be sent directly to the church to arrive at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Veterans Funeral Care is serving the family.

Ruthie Rooks Nix

WAYNESVILLE — Ruthie Mae Rooks Nix, 68, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday morning (Feb. 21, 2017) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick following an extended illness.

Born in Waynesville, her parents were James Rooks and Daisey Taylor Rooks. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Rooks and a sister, Mary Grace Rooks.

She retired from International Auto Processing after working 27 years as a supervisor. She was a member of Waynesville Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, sports, spending time with family and sightseeing.

Survivors include her husband, Irving Nix, of Waynesville; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Earl Ribron, of Waycross, and Michael Ribron (Sandy), of Mt. Pleasant; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila Clark (Craig), of Ft. Walden Beach, Fla., Lesia Grogg (Bill), of Atkinson; Brittney Oglesby (Brenton), of Hortense; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frank Carter (Kim), of Brunswick, and Clyde Rooks, of Brunswick; one sister, Elta Wilson, of Waynesville; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 until to 9 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Waynesville Baptist Church with the Rev. Vance Colley and the Rev. Joe Carr officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brenton Oglesby, Chris Grogg, Brad Ammons, Michael Ribron Jr., Greg Rentz and Robert Elliott.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.



Theodosia Hill

Theodosia Hill, 88, passed away peacefully at residence Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2017).

Friends are being received at her residence, 1522 Clough Street,

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway

Pirdie Lamar Music Jr.

Pirdie Lamar “Marty” Music Jr., 56, died suddenly Monday (Feb. 20, 2017) at his residence in Waresboro.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was formerly employed by Live Oak Homes as a forklift operator, and he was a member of Haywood Baptist Church.

He was very passionate about fishing and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include one son, Cleveland Lamar Music (Holly), of Waresboro; one grandchild, Annie Music; his parents, Lamar and Jerri Music, of Waresboro; one sister, Jerita Music Campbell (Jimmy), of Waresboro; one niece, Jessica Hobbs Lee (Kevin), of Waresboro; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends 5 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Kettle Creek Cemetery.



Morris Johnson

Morris Johnson, 92, died Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2017) at Brookdale Assisted Living in Charlotte, N.C., following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Delores Taylor

Delores “Dee Dee” Taylor, 68, died Tuesday (Feb. 21, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

John Joseph Boggs

John Joseph “Joe” Boggs, 73, died Sunday (Feb. 19, 2017) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was born in Griffin and resided in the Metro Atlanta area most of his life before moving to Waycross in 2009. He was an entrepreneur who was considered a “jack of all trades.” He was the former maintenance supervisor for the Walton and Camden communities. He was a member of New Life Assembly of God.

He was a son of the late John Joseph Boggs Sr. and Marjorie Bell Boggs. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles T. “Tip” Buffington, and two brothers, Kenneth Buffington and Kethe Buffington.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Boggs, of Waycross; four children, Geri Lynn Smith (S. David), of Londrina, Brazil, Kimberly T. Boggs (David), of Canton, Jennifer Flores (Alex), of Waco, Texas, and Janeen Kirk, of Waycross; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Caroll Sawyer (Wendell), of Hinesville; three brothers, Terry Buffington, of Dallas, Ga., Walter Buffington (Margaret), of Jonesboro, and Gene Buffington (Wanda), of Kathleen, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon at the funeral home from 3 until 4 o’clock.



Patricia T. Lairsey

A funeral for Patricia “Patsy” Thrift Lairsey was held Tuesday morning at Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Robbie Clark and Josh Lairsey officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chancey Chaney, Henry Holton, Clark Lairsey, Josh Lairsey, Greg McGahee Jr., Marty Sellers, Michael Thrift and Mike Thrift.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.