February 21, 2017

Melvin Wilson

Melvin Wilson, 62, of Blackshear died Sunday night (Feb. 19, 2017) at his residence following his second courageous battle with cancer.

Born Nov. 30, 1954 in Waycross, he was a son of the late Frank and Clio Bennett Wilson. He lived all of his life in Ware and Pierce counties and was retired from Gliman Building Products as a machine operator.

He enjoyed fishing and watching drag racing and NASCAR. He also enjoyed raising chickens. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He attended Indian Mound Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Moore, two sisters, Lillie Conners and Laura Ann Yeomans, and two brothers, Dennis Wilson and Leo Wilson.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Connie Sue Calhoun Wilson; his children, Jeremy Kinney (wife, Patricia), of Waycross, Melinda Wilson (David Springsteen), of Waycross, and Margie Harper (Quentin Buchanan), of Blackshear; grandchildren, Holly Sweat, Brianna Lowe, Bethany Lowe and Melvin Buchanan, all of Blackshear, and Kaitlynn Hodges, Jessica Hodges and Nathan Leatherman, all of Waycross; two sisters, Linda Sue Sweat (husband, Randy), of Nicholls, and Linnie May Taylor (husband, Joe), of Blackshear; two brothers, Wayne Wilson (wife, Faye), of Blackshear, and Raymond Wilson (wife, Janice), of Waycross; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A funeral will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. at Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood. Burial will follow in the Indian Mound Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Kelley Bussell

Linda Kelley Bussell, 72, died Saturday night (Feb. 18, 2017) at Emory University Medical Center Midtown in Atlanta after a brief illness.

She was a native of Tifton but lived most of her life in Jacksonville, Fla. before moving to Waycross in 1993. She obtained an associate degree in computer science and was formerly employed by Okefenokee Technical College and Southside Baptist Church as a secretary.

She was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, John T. Kelley, her husband, Robert “Bobby” Franklin Bussell, and two brothers, Jimmy and Jack Kelley.

Survivors include six children, Jeff Rogers (Maureen), of Chesapeake, Va., Brenda Braswell (Billy), of Brookfield, Ga., Doyle Rogers (Crystal), of Tifton, Roy Rogers, of Brookfield, Teresa Morrison (Ken), of Chula, and Robert Bussell, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Terry Rowland (Lucy), Jeremiah Rogers (Katie), Christopher Rogers, Jessica Rogers (Joey), Mikayla Seymour (Catlin), Rebecca Rogers (Jamil), Ryan Rogers (Faye), Justin Bussell and Daniel Bussell; 14 great-grandchildren; her mother, Mable Carter Kelley Balkcom, of Waycross; one brother, John Kelley, of Savannah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel, Waycross.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Pirdie L. ‘Marty’ Music

Pirdie Lamar “Marty” Music Jr. passed away suddenly Monday (Feb. 20, 2017) at his residence in Waresboro.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.