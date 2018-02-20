February 20, 2018

Willie James Sr.

A celebration of life service for Willie “King Soul” James Sr., 69, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Historical Antioch Baptist Church, 615 Knight Ave., with the church pastor, the Rev. Raymond Williams, offering words of comfort.

Friends are being received at 1503 Carolina Ave.

Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

“King Soul,” as he was affectionately known, was born June 28, 1948 in Folkston to the late Willie James and Maggie Reed. He received his formal education in the Charlton and Camden Counties school system.

During his life span, he found employment in various rewarding occupations. Some of those opportunities include DJ, employee of Gilman Paper Co. in St. Marys, truck driver, employee with the railroad, taxi driver and a Florida Patrol deputy.

He departed this life Wednesday morning (Feb. 14, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Heath, Waycross after an illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 45 years, Gloria J. James; his children, Willie James Jr., of Douglas, Marion Ann James, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Ramon Herie James (Deside), of Fayetteville, N.C., Jacquita Renee James, of Pinellas Park, Fla., Victor Marcel James (Julie), of Houston, Texas, Victoria Michelle Clarington (Dr. Morris), of Perry, Lawrence Hannans (Stephanie), of Marietta, Christine Taylor and Yolanda Daniels, both of Waycross; a sister, Deloris Armstrong (Edward), of Camden County; two brothers-in-law, Stephen Williams (Carolyn), of Houston, Texas, and Lonnie Winfred Williams, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Williams and Carastine Smith (Kenneth), both of Waycross; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Glenda Wilson Day

Glenda Wilson Day, 78, died suddenly Sunday afternoon (Feb. 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and attended Waresboro Baptist Church. She was a former school bus monitor for the Ware County Board of Education and a homemaker for many years.

She was a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Mildred Morgan Wilson. She was married to the late Roger Windell Day Sr.

She is survived by two children, Debbie Nix (Ron), of Waycross, and Roger W. Day Jr. (Terry), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Brandee Brown, of Waycross, B.J. Brown (Rebecca), of Pierce County, Megan Rodriguez (Robert), of Jupiter, Fla., and Kelly Day, of Jupiter, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Brown, Marleigh Kate Brown and Ramsey Brown; a step-grandson, John Nix (Bonnie), of Waycross; two step-grandchildren, Joshua Nix and Bethanie Nix; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bechiom, of Waresboro; and two brothers, Johnny Wilson (Gail), of Waycross, and Billy Wilson, of Waresboro.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Cox Creek Cemetery in Waresboro.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Adeline Hanson Velie

Adeline Hanson Velie, 92, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Feb. 19, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born in Bagley, Minn., July 3, 1925 to Evan and Emma Hanson. She grew up in Minnesota on the dairy farm owned and operated by her parents, who were honest, hardworking, German and Norwegian people.

After she met and married her husband, they moved to the south with their three young children. Even though she always loved and remembered the snow-covered hills of Minnesota, she loved the warmth and evergreen landscapes of Georgia. Three more children were born to their family and they settled down in Brantley County to raise their children.

After retirement, they moved to Waycross and built a small house on the Swamp Road. She could be seen daily, working in the yard, with her little blue hat on. She loved gardening, whether it was flowers or vegetables, and nothing made her happier than burning a little pile of leaves she raked up in the fall.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Velie, her brothers and sisters, Fern Hanson, Harvey Hanson, Alton Hanson, Kermit Hanson, and two daughter-in-laws, Donna Velie and Edna Velie.

She is survived by six children, LaRee Lyle (Buddy), of Waycross, Greg Velie (Janie), of Kingsport, Tenn., Gary Velie, of Perry, Jeff Velie, of Moss Point, Miss., Brad Velie (Penny), of Jasper, Cynthia McElroy (Don), of Jacksonville, Fla.; her grandchildren, Allen Altman (Tanya), Alicia Harkleroad (Thad), Brady Altman (Heather), Wendy Kurtz, Stephen Velie, Timothy Velie, Joseph Velie, Aaron Velie (Jody), Kara Hunt (Marty), Rachel Velie, Everett Velie (Missy), Alaina Bowman (Justin), Leslie Hansard (Christopher), Allison Velie, Emily Mosley (Josh), Misty McElroy, Brandon McElroy (Alyssa), Valerie Finnicum (Cheyne), Donovan McElroy, (Charity); 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Nancy Kay Lastinger

A funeral for Nancy Kay Lastinger was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reynolds officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris McCullough, James Nettles, Ben Taylor, Chase Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Thomas Taylor and Wesley Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.