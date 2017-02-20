February 20, 2017

‘Patsy’ Thrift Lairsey

Patricia “Patsy” Thrift Lairsey, 81, died peacefully Saturday afternoon (Feb. 18, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was born in Homerville, but was a lifelong resident of Ware County where she was a devoted member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church.

She and her husband were the owners of C.E. Lairsey Plumbing Company. Baking cakes and cooking for others brought her great joy. Her love for others and God was evident in every aspect of her life. She always had a full house and made a point to make everyone feel like family. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd M. Thrift and Naomi Strickland Thrift, her husband, Charles Edward Lairsey Sr., one daughter, Charlotte Ann Lairsey, and one son, Ronald Wayne Lairsey, and four brothers, Leon Thrift, Wade “Blue” Thrift, Frank Thrift and Carroll “Shorty” Thrift.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy McGahee (Greg Sr.), of Waycross, and Debbie Lairsey Clary (Emory), of Screven; four sons, C.E. “Eddie” Lairsey Jr. (Laverne), of Waycross, Jerry Lairsey, of Waycross, Bill Lairsey, of Waycross, and Dr. John Lairsey (Collie), of Folkston; nine grandchildren, Clark Lairsey (Lauren), Brooke Knight (Danny), Josh Lairsey (Ashlie), Kelsey McGahee, Greg McGahee Jr., Meagan Schwing (Jeffrey), Mallory Lairsey, Stacy Williams and Ginger Oxford (Matt); 10 great-grandchildren; two beloved children, Jolene Quick (Doug), of Waycross, and Chance Chaney (Julie), of Valdosta; two sisters, Linda Sellers (Randy), of Waycross, and Rheba Holton, of Townsend; four brothers, Wayne H. “Bud” Thrift (Rose), of Waycross, George M. Thrift (Connie), of Waycross, Tommy Thrift (Linda), of Hahira, and James L. “Jimmy” Thrift (Debbie), of Crescent City, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Park UMC, 601 Washington Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gloria Jean S. Pope

Gloria Jean Strickland Pope, 71, of Morganton, N.C., passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2017).

Beloved mother, wife, sister and grandmother, has gone to be with her heavenly father.

She was so many things to so many people. She was a loyal friend, a trusted confidant and advisor and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for a loved one in need. She loved to laugh and make others laugh, and she was quick to remind everyone not to take themselves too seriously.

She loved to play cards, especially with her bridge club and her family. She loved to dance and particularly loved shag dancing. She had a beautiful singing voice, and used to sing in her church choir. She was a phenomenal cook and worked many years in the kitchen of First Baptist Church for Family Night dinners.

She was born Nov. 10, 1945 in Waycross. She was a graduate of Georgia Southern College, with a bachelors degree in home economics education. She was Miss Georgia Southern College, 1967. She worked as a juvenile probation officer and in a job placement facility in her younger years.

What she really did was raise her family. She was a wonderful homemaker, not only in her own home, but in her children’s homes as well. She was the most loving and nurturing wife and mother that anyone could ask for, and she taught her family to be loving and nurturing as well.

She took her greatest delight in her grandchildren. She loved to watch them grow, and learn, and she was always willing to accompany them on their infinite childhood adventures.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin James Strickland and Addie Strickland, and by her sisters, Beatrice Allen and Frances Strickland.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas D. Pope, her sons, Jason M. Pope (Kelly), of Hickory, N.C., and David M. Pope (Kerry), of Buford, her grandchildren, Matthew, Amelia, Elizabeth and Lincoln, and her sisters, Carolyn Bullard, of Waycross, and Ann Bowen, of Ashton.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parlor of First Baptist Church (502 W. Union St., Morganton).

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church with Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr. and the Rev. Fred Schuszler officiating.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, N.C. 28690 or to The Mission Rathbun House, in care of Mission Health System, Regional Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5363, Asheville, N.C. 28813.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com

John J. Boggs

John J. Boggs, 72, died Sunday afternoon (Feb. 19, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Linda Kelley Bussell

Linda Kelley Bussell, 72, died Saturday night (Feb. 18, 2017) at Emory University Medical Center Midtown in Atlanta after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Melvin Wilson

Melvin Wilson, 62, of Blackshear, died Sunday night (Feb. 19, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Janice H. Thompson

A funeral for Janice Hipps Thompson took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with eulogy by Pastor Cecelia Gloss and Pastor Mickey Gloss officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Barber, Bo Shipes, Andrew Thompson, Jamie Keen, Bill Steedley and Bobby Miller.

Carl Edwin Musgrove

A funeral for Carl Edwin “Doodle” Musgrove took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Wilson Sr. and the Rev. Bobby Musgrove officiating.

Burial was in The Church of God at Millwood Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were his grandsons, Luke Williams, Wayne Musgrove, Alan Clark, Jeffrey Crews, McKinley Musgrove and Christopher Fralick.

Honorary pallbearers were his nephews.