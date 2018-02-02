February 2, 2018

James LaFayette Gillis

James LaFayette Gillis, 83, of Waresboro, died Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 31, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Nathaniel LaFayette Gillis and Olga Mae Dunlap Gillis. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Waresboro School. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Self-employed, he worked in farming and timber and also owned and operated B&G Convenience Store in Emerson Park and B&G Foods in Millwood.

You could often find him at Jerry J’s enjoying visiting with family, friends and the Jerry J’s staff. More than anything, he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Gillis and Johnny Gillis, and two sisters, Natalie Minchew and Sarah Scott.

He is survived by four children, Renee Beverly (husband, Bryan), of Waycross, Rebecca Blanchard (husband, Ike), of Hoboken, Rachelle Howling (husband, Brent), of Waycross, and James L. Gillis Jr. (wife, Brandy), of Douglas; 10 grandchildren, Tiffany Lee (husband, Adam), Kristen Smith (husband, Ben), James L. “Trey” Gillis III, Kourtney Schmitt (husband, Travis), Kameron Gillis, Zeke Gillis, Trevor Blanchard, Tyler Blanchard, Breanna Kinlaw (husband, Colt), Slater Hodge (wife, Amy); seven great-grandchildren, Cailin Lee, Katie Lee, Blaine Smith, Nora Smith, Bella Harris, Emma Kinlaw, Kason Bullard; a brother, Neal Gillis (wife, Millicent), of Waycross; two sisters, Myra Rouse, of Washington, N.C., Joyce Schofill (husband, Bill), of Cleveland, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Wendell Brown

Wendell Brown, 40, of Waycross, died Thursday at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

William Donald King

William Donald King, 66, died Thursday evening (Feb. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

John McNeal Munn

John McNeal “Mac” Munn, 64, of Waycross, died Sunday (Jan. 28, 2018) at North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, Fla.

He was born May 30, 1953 in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Leland and Christine Munn.

He went to work for Belk-Hudson when he was 14 years old and retired after 36 years as manager at several stores in Georgia and Florida. After retirement, he worked as district supervisor for Georgia Food of Douglas.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Jarvis Munn, of Waycross, a sister, Kayne (Al) Gantt, of Edisto Island, S.C., a brother-in-law, Robert “Skip” (Pam) Jarvis, sisters-in-law, Nancy (Clifford) Jernigan, of Live Oak, Fla., Mary Ellen (Alexander) Fishburne, Betsy (Norman) Atkinson, Janet (Larry) Lee, Carol Woodworth, Wendy Jarvis, of Lake City, Fla., Cathy (Gary) Thoss, of Country Side, Ill., 17 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 17) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2011 Darling Ave., Waycross.

The family will receive friends in the social hall after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 2011 Darling Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or the charity of one’s choice.

Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home, 458 S Marion Ave., Lake City, Fla., is serving the family.