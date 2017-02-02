February 2, 2017

James Daniel Griffin

James Daniel Griffin, 71, died Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

W. ‘Stanley’ Edwards

ATKINSON — William “Stanley” Edwards, 66, of Atkinson, passed away late Tuesday (Jan. 31, 2017) at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of William Silas Edwards and Mamie Hale Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Diane Griffin, and his brother, William Jackson Edwards.

He worked many years as a foreman for Middleton Logging. He was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church, and loved doing yardwork and spending time with his grandchildren. He served from 1975-1981 on the Hoboken City Council and was the mayor of Hoboken for 13 years, from 1981-1994. He was also in Master Mason Lodge No. 740 since May 22, 1976.

He owned and operated Edwards Service Station, established in 1968, was a member of Southeast Georgia Area Planning and Development Commission for 13 years and served on the board from 1986-1987. He was a past member of Hasan Shriners Temple.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Kathy Middleton Edwards, of Atkinson; his son, Adam Edwards, of Atkinson; his daughter and son-in-law, Katina and Bart Moody, of Hoboken; four grandchildren, Ethan Moody, Zachary Moody, Elijah Smith and Sierra Edwards; a brother and sister-in-law, Talmadge and Linda Edwards, of Waycross; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Ocie and Bobby Crawford, Azalee Lee, Pearl Waldron, all of Waycross, and Deloris and Jimmy Durden, of Metter; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Griffin, of Hoboken, Michael and Mady Middleton, of Hephzibah, and Greg and Catherine Middleton, of Bachlott community; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Friday evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Hilton Morgan, Brother Larry Griffin and Brother Jimmy Woodard officiating.

Burial will follow in Hortense Cemetery with Masonic rights.

Pallbearers will be Tony Durden, Scott Durden, Byron Wynn, Shawn Dowling, Jeremy Griffin and Garrett Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Riggins, Jimmy Woodard, Johnny Tellevast, Jimmy Lee, Rony Jacobs and Lace Futch.

The family will receive friends at their residence, 8777 Old Highway 259, Waynesville.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Ayden Ray Mulkey

Ayden Ray Mulkey passed away Friday (Jan. 27, 2017) at birth in the Savannah Memorial Hospital.

Ayden Ray Mulkey was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Sharon Kay Mulkey, and maternal great-grandfather, Ira Westberry, and paternal great-grandfather Ira “Mike” Chambless.

Survivors include his mother, Ashley McClellan, of Homerville; his father, Dalton Mulkey, of Waycross; two brothers, Keaton Tripp Mulkey and Tysan Kole Mulkey; his maternal grandmother, Lorrie Westberry, of Homerville; his maternal grandfather, Henry McClellan, of Manor; his paternal grandfather, Chad Mulkey (Danlyn), of Waycross; maternal great-grandmother, Jackie Walker, of Homerville; maternal great-grandparents, Gene and Mary McClellan, of Manor; his paternal great-grandmother, Connie Tyre, of Waycross; and paternal great-grandfather, Robert Mulkey, of Patterson; paternal great-grandmother, Myra Rowe (Bobby), of Waycross; and several other relatives.

The funeral has already been held.

Thurston Eugene Glass

Commander Thurston Eugene Glass, USN, Ret., of Alexandria, Va., died Friday (Jan. 27, 2017) at age 93.

He was born April 29, 1923 to the late Thurston and lrene Glass, the eldest of their four sons. He was married to the late Betty Cook Glass, father to the late Deborah G. Harrington and brother to the late Bryan and Grady Glass.

He is survived by a grandchild, L.M. Harrington; a great-grandchild, Sean Harrington, both of Virginia; and his youngest brother, Luther Glass, of Waycross; niece, Pati Glass Fulton (Sidney), of Waycross; and nephews Michael Alan Glass (Marianne), of Waycross, and Bobby Glass (Sarah), of Florida.

Commander Glass was part of “The Greatest Generation” by volunteering and enlisting in the US. Navy at age 19, being chosen for pilot training and becoming a fighter pilot in WWII. He was known to joke about being |eft-handed in a cockpit built for the right-handed and overcoming that obstacle. He was particularly proud of the missions supplying air support for Marine ground invasions and protecting battleships from enemy forces.

He continued with other missions after WWII having a total of 23 years active duty. He was then in the Reserve for many years. He always gave credit to others serving with him and was always so honored to have served his country. His country is honored to have been served by him along with all the many others before and after him.

Gene, to family and friends, is remembered as loyal, devoted, generous and living life to the fullest. He was ever the optimist and determined to work through any obstacles his long life presented. He was ever grateful for his close circle of friends.

He loved playing bridge and working in his yard and continued to do both into his 90’s. He accepted Christ as Lord and Savior late in life after many years of witness from his brother, Luther, and other family members, and looked forward to meeting his family again.

Commander Glass will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Frank B. McDaniel

A funeral for Frank B. McDaniel was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Weathersby officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby McDaniel, Johnny McDaniel, Shannon McDaniel, Zayn McDaniel, Josh Moore, Cole Plos and Wayne Plos.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.