February 19, 2018

‘Kodi’ McCorvey

Kristopher “Kodi” McCorvey, 34, died Saturday (Feb. 17, 2018) at Kindred Hospital North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Fla., after a brief illness.

He was a native of and lived most of his life in Waycross. A 2002 graduate of Ware County High School, he was employed as an x-ray technician at Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus. He was also a former member of Swamp Road Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, the Rev. Earldene McCorvey, and one cousin, Brock McCorvey.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria Happoldt McCorvey, of Woodbine; three children, Kali Piper McCorvey, Violet Pear McCorvey and Brogan Pace McCorvey; his parents, Tommy and Julia Courson McCorvey, of Waycross; one brother, Kori McCorvey (wife, Kim), of Blackshear; a nephew, Courson McCorvey; a niece, Collins McCorvey; paternal grandmother, Betty S. McCorvey, of Waycross; maternal grandparents, Billy and Georgia Courson, of Waycross; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kimberly and Lucky Roberson, of Woodbine; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Nancy Kay Lastinger

Nancy Kay Lastinger, 56, died Friday morning (Feb. 16, 2018) at her brother’s residence on St. Simons Island after a short illness.

She was born Nov.18, 1961 in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to the late Arnold Taylor and Delores VanZile Taylor Barlow. She was employed by Ace Hardware on St. Simons Island, and she was affiliated with the International Fellowship of Christian Jews (IFCJ) and Christ For All Nations (CFAN). She also volunteered for Big Brothers-Big Sisters.

She was preceded in death by her step-father, Richard Barlow.

Survivors include her husband, Lawton Lastinger, of Waycross; 10 siblings and their spouses, Michael and Laura Taylor, of St. Simons Island, Bruce and Theresa Taylor, of St. Simons Island, Arnold and Annette Taylor Jr., of Bradford, N.Y., Robert and Bonnie Taylor, of Statesboro, Barnett and Linda Taylor, of Brunswick, Richard and Crystal Taylor, of St. Simons Island, Rodney and Lisa Marie Taylor, of Naples, Fla., John Taylor, of Charlotte, N.C., David and Nichole Taylor, of St. Simons Island, and Kimberly Wingo, of Brunswick; her mother-in-law, Doris Lastinger, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was to be held at 11 a.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family were receiving friends from 10 until 11 this morning at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Isabella Danielle Espana

Infant Isabella Danielle Espana, the daughter of Jesus and Ashley Espana, died Friday (Feb. 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Wade Lee, and her paternal great-grandparents, Jose and Juadalupe Espana, and Felipe and Lucia Pena.

She is survived by her parents, Jesus and Ashley Espana, of Waycross; one sister, Gracie Espana, of Waycross; paternal grandparents, Isabel Pena, of Michigan, Jose Espana, of Mexico; maternal grandparents, Lael Mercer, of Waycross, Jessie Lee, of Augusta; maternal great-grandparents, D.L. and Peggy Mercer, of Waycross, Emma Ruth Lee, of Hoboken, aunts and uncles, Alma and Javier Goana, of Blackshear, Dalton and Brittany Lee, of Hickox, Logan and Obed Martinez, of Blackshear; a special great-aunt, Dustie McMillan (husband, Jonathan), of Hoboken; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoboken.

David J. Corbett

David Jacob Corbett, 92, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (Feb. 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Kyle and Stella White Chancey. He lived in Jacksonville, Fla., many years where he was self-employed in dry-wall construction. He moved back to Waycross in 1994 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He could build anything and loved his work and was passionate about it.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Broxton Corbett, one grandson, Brandy Corbett, one great-granddaughter, Lexi Crawford, and one brother, Coleman Chancey.

Survivors include three daughters, Lois Corbett, of Jacksonville, Fla., Lori Eason, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Rita Chilton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sons, Mike Corbett (wife, Margie), of Wichita Falls, Texas, Donnie Corbett (wife, Tammy), of Nahunta, and David Corbett, of Georgia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Chancey (Judy), Holton Chancey (Marisa) and Chester Chancey (Bonnie), all of Waycross; one sister, Reba Jean Johnson (Marcus), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Willie James Sr.

A celebration of life service for Willie “King Soul” James Sr., 69, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Historical Antioch Baptist Church, 615 Knight Ave., with the church pastor, the Rev. Raymond Williams, offering words of comfort.

“King Soul,” as he was affectionately known, was born June 28, 1948 in Folkston to the late Willie James and Maggie Reed. He received his formal education in the Charlton and Camden counties school system.

During his life span, he found employment in various rewarding occupations. Some of those opportunities include, DJ, employee of Gilman Paper Co. in St. Marys, a truck driver, employee with the railroad, a taxi driver and a Florida Patrol deputy.

He departed this life Wednesday morning (Feb. 14, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Heath, Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at 1503 Carolina Ave.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Glenda L. Day

Glenda L. Day, 78, died suddenly Sunday afternoon (Feb. 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Memphis E. George

Deacon Memphis Elery George, 86, died Saturday evening (Feb. 17, 2018) after an extended illness.

Friends are being received at the home of his daughter, Linda George Boyd, 812 Eads St.

Alfred Allen

Alfred Allen, 66, of Alma, passed away suddenly on Thursday (Feb. 15, 2018) at the Bacon County Hospital.

He was born on March 20, 1951 to the late Reppard Allen and Miley Courson Allen. His brother, Ralph Allen, four half-brothers, Elmo, Theldon, Buddy and Elijah Allen, and four sisters, Sue Brock, Idell Chushire, Estelle Watts and Allie Mae Crews preceded him in death. He was a member of Ten Mile Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Teresa Crawford Allen, of Alma, three children, Shaun Allen (Suzanne), of Waycross, Misty Davis (Billy), of Blackshear, and Kristy Simmons (Marc), of Alma, a step-son, Bill Sharpe (Missy), of Alma, two sisters, Ruth Aspinwall, of Mayo, Fla. and Shirley Robbins (Wade), of Gray, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The funeral was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins and the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Interment was in Ramah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin, Keith and Keruth Allen, Edward and Bill Jordan, Burley Davis and Ray Cheshire.

Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth Allen, Joe Boatright, Don Haselden, Dan Boatright, Jerry Carter, Olis Davis and Bill Johnson.

Walstene L. Davis Sr.

A funeral for Walstene Leon Davis Sr. was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Diana Davis Lowe and Bishop Albert Bussey officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Pope, Allen Ham, Edwin Davis, Carson Davis Jr., Rodney Davis Sr. and Leroy Lane.

Alice Jean Corbitt

A funeral for Alice Jean Corbitt Young took place Saturday afternoon at Zenith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Deems and the Rev. Dwayne Tanner officiating.

Burial was in Victory Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were the grandsons Danny Hudson, Jacob Hancock, Chad Darsey, Jimbo Hampton, Robbie Young and Jim Mixon.

Martha Shaw Leaphart

A celebration of life for Martha “Mott” Shaw Leaphart, was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The Rev. Roshelle McCrae, pastor, delivered words of comfort from Ecclesiastes 9:10-18, on the topic “Get Right With God and Do It Now.”

Pallbearers were Henry Brown, Michael Cobb, Ray Leaphart, Joe Butler, Ronald Godsborough Jr. and Charles Webb.

Flower attendants were of Center High School’s class of 1967.

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Harvey L. Anderson Jr.

A homegoing celebration was held for Harvey Lee Anderson Jr. Friday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross.

Bishop John Moss, pastor, delivered words of comfort from I Thessalonians 4:13-18.

Pallbearers were Ware State Prison correctional officers.

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Paul Tuten

A funeral for Paul Tuten, 90, of Blackshear, took place Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with his son-in-law, Chaplain Randy Cash, United States Navy, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Nicholas Bennett, Michelle Cash, Cody Magrath, Eric Magrath, Chad Tuten and Freddie Roberson.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery in Blackshear with military honors by the United States Navy, Kings Bay Naval Base, Kings Bay.

