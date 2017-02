February 18, 2017

Ruby Kate Darley

A funeral for Ruby Kate Darley was held Friday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loyce Burkett officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Nelson Beverly, Royce Burkett, David Day, Julian McMilan, Dennis Powell and Scotty Steverson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.