February 17, 2017

Janice Thompson

Janice Hipps Thompson, 62, died Wednesday evening (Feb. 15, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was a native of Hazlehurst, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a homemaker and member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar “Dempsey” Hipps and Cilla Merrell Moye Hewett, and one brother, Jimmy Hipps.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Richard Thompson, of Waycross; one daughter, Angie Tayag (Jonathan), of Waycross; two sons, Ronnie Thompson (Jennifer) and Joshua Thompson (Erica), both of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Mason Holdren, Nikki Bechiom (Weston), Jasmine Tayag, Kara Tayag, Alex Tayag, Austin Thompson, Colton Thompson, Elaina Thompson, Kameron Thompson, Keegan Thompson and Kinsleigh Thompson; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Keen (Dennis), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special “thank you” during this difficult time to the staff of Dr. Harper, Baptist Village and Mayo Clinic CCU for the compassionate, heartfelt care shown to her over the last three years while she was a resident there.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Carl ‘Doodle’ Musgrove

Carl Edwin “Doodle” Musgrove, 80, died Wednesday evening (Feb. 15, 2017) in Millwood from injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Millwood. He was a retired logger and farmer who also served with the Millwood Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years.

He was a member of The Church of God at Millwood where he taught the adult Sunday School class. He donated the land for the church and cemetery.

He was the son of the late Henry Virgil Musgrove and Vera Walden Musgrove. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Williams, and seven siblings, Roy Musgrove, Margaret Mizell, Tommy Musgrove, Cecil Musgrove, Woodfin Musgrove, Henry Faye Musgrove and Vera Faye Garrett.

He is survived by his wife, Onna Bennett Musgrove, of Millwood; four daughters, Libby Musgrove, of Waresboro, Barbara Daniels, of Blackshear, Alice Crews (Merlin), of Axson, and Vera Fralick, of Waycross; a son, Darrell Musgrove (Eve Mancil), of Millwood; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Vonell Mizell, of Douglas; a brother, Joe Musgrove (Mary), of Douglas; three sisters-in-law, Tressa Musgrove, of Millwood, Hazel Musgrove, of Blackshear, and Wilma Musgrove, of Rome; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in The Church of God at Millwood church cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Lorene Jenkins

Lorene Jenkins, 93, a Pierce County native, of 900 Reed St., Waycross, died in the early morning hours Thursday (Feb. 16, 2017) at Satilla Care Center with her loving family at her bedside.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear and will be announced later.