February 16, 2018

Martha Shaw Leaphart

The beautiful Martha “Mott” Shaw Leaphart, 68, was born Sept. 22, 1949 to the late Viola Shaw and Frank James Shaw. She was raised in love by the late Betty Wisenbaker in Waycross.

She was one of seven children, four of which preceded her in death, Burnell Willis, Fred McCloud, Frank Shaw and Euretha Daniels.

She attended schools in the Waycross Public School System and was a 1967 graduate of Center High School. She furthered her studies in early childhood education where she was a devoted teacher at Ware County Head Start for many years.

She accepted Christ in her life at an early age where she attended Shiloh Baptist Church. “Mott” was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She demonstrated and instilled the value of family throughout her life journey. Her love for others was best expressed through her generous heart and cooking.

On Saturday (Feb. 10, 2018), God called his Angel home.

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:8

She leaves a legacy of love to be celebrated by her beloved husband of 22 years William Leaphart Jr., of Waycross; her children, Mechelle Shaw, Nonya Webb (Charles), Dana Shinholster-Gray (Tony) and Shana Shinholster; stepchildren, Craig Leaphart, Dana Leaphart-Sanders(Alfred), Andre Leaphart and Joe Butler; a brother, Gerald Willis (Juanita); a sister, Joyce Willis; special niece, Wyvonia Smith; grandchildren, Jauron Snead, Lyric Whitfield, Jordan Shaw, Taelyn Rowden, Bryson Gray, Ciara Leaphart, Angel Savage, Madeline Leaphart, Alexis Leaphart, Destiny Leaphart, Phaltiel Leaphart; great-grandchild, Ava Frierson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A night of accolades open to the public will be held today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion A.M. E. Church. The Rev. Roshelle McCrae, pastor, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in state from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. The cortege will assemble at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Donald Kenneth Lowd

Retired Air Force MSgt. Donald Kenneth (a.k.a. Buddy Boy/DK) Lowd transitioned life on Sunday (Jan. 28, 2018) at home.

Born July 17, 1950 to Joann Moses and Donnie Lowd, he was mentored by Calvin Gunn Sr. at a later age. He graduated Center High School 1969. He entered the Air Force, serving until retirement.

In the military he was medical support in ophthalmic technologies, retrieving corneal transplants. He continued his education at the University of Phoenix in Houston, Texas in accounting and graduated.

He settled in Houston as an ophthalmic technician specialist.

He is loved beyond earthly boundaries by his devoted wife, Sharon; daughter, Robin Renee’ (Mark) Lowd Dunlap, of Missouri; and son, John K. Lowd, of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Chloe Sheridan, of San Antonio, Texas, Marissa Nobles, of Houston, Texas; his father, Deacon Calvin Gunn Sr.; brother, the Reverends Calvin Jr. (Glenda) Gunn, of Augusta; and sister, Joann Gunn (Deacon Floyd) Walker, of Savannah; four nieces and nephews, J’nai L. Walker-Woods, of Jacksonville, Fla., Denise M. Walker, of Atlanta, Christopher D. Walker, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kristine A. Walker, of Savannah; three great-grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Anthony D. Owens, Ashley D. Walker and Charlene A. Walker, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of cousins and friends.

The memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., Waycross, where the Rev. Eric Horne is pastor.

There will be a light repass after the service.

The family will be at the local Hampton Inn on Friday.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home is the local contact.

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ White

The homegoing celebration for Elizabeth White “Liz” will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New White Hall Community Church, 607 Homer St., where Bishop Clarence Adamson Sr. is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1510 Moody St., at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home today during visitation from 5 until 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Seays-White was born July 30, 1953 to the late Doris Seays and Melvin Wright. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

She leaves a loving family behind which includes a devoted and caring husband of 50 years, Jessie Willie White Sr., of Waycross; three loving children, Robert T. White, Melvin D. White Sr. (Jonturah), all of Waycross, and Angela D. Davis (Willie), of Atlanta; late sister, Diane Brunson Hamm (Ashley) of Waycross, Ga; brothers, Moses Seays, Joe Seays, Marcell Williams, of Waycross, Frank Williams (Cynthia), of Homestead, Fla.; six grandchildren, Robert White Jr., Zurell Taylor, Melvin White Jr., Kristen White, Willie Davis Jr. and Devion Davis; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Theodore ‘Ted’ Hunter

The homegoing celebration for Theodore “Ted” Hunter will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie Hooper, offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Barnar Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Smith Road.

The body will lie in repose from 12 p.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the home of his niece, 1713 Gilmore St., at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening during visitation from 7 until 9 o’clock.

Theodore “Ted” Hunter, 49, of Waycross, was born Jan. 23, 1969 to Jeanette Hunter and the late Theodore Welch. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1989. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy.

After serving 12 years in the Navy, he returned to Waycross where he was employed by Satilla Regional Medical Center. He was a member of New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was an avid reader and a big Dallas Cowboys fan.

On Monday (Feb. 12, 2018), God called him to his heavenly rest after an extended illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Yavari M.M. Hunter, of Norfolk, Va., his mother, Jeanette Hunter, of Waycross, his wife, Michelle Easton-Hunter, his sister, Debra Johnson, of Waycross, his aunt, Nadine Walker, nieces, Shamara Hunter and Sheena Johnson, both of Waycross, nephew, Willie Johnson III, of Waycross, his cousin, Nadine Jones, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Alice Jean Young

Alice Jean Corbitt Young, 87, died Wednesday (Feb. 14, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and was employed with Rubin Brothers Shoe Factory for 18 ½ years.

She was an active member of Zenith Baptist Church in Manor for many years where she held many positions and was loved by all. Throughout the Manor community and beyond, she was admired and respected by all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Harvey Wilson Corbitt and Maggie Minchew Corbitt. She was married to the late James Leon “J.L.” Young and was also preceded in death by two daughters, Jean Carolyn Hancock and Barbara Sue Darsey, and two sons, Albert Wilson Young and Robert Allen Young. She was the last of eight siblings.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Hampton (husband, Danny), of Waycross, and Sandra Morgan (husband, Stanley), of Manor, a son, James Harvey Young (wife, Harriet), of Waycross, 30 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zenith Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Victory Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gendnise J. Lewis

Gendnise Johnson Lewis, 43, died Thursday (Feb. 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross, after an illness.

Friends are being received at her residence, 400 East Waring St., Apt. C5.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Joyce Faye Sloan Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for Joyce Faye Sloan Dixon, 77, was held Wednesday afternoon at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Austin Moore, the Rev. M.L. Ricks and the Rev. Richard Golden.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Buddy Dixon, Jimmy Dixon, Maj Eason, Drew Dixon, Taylor Dixon, Dixon Fletcher and Anson Waters.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Ed Chancey’s Sunday School class at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.