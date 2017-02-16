February 16, 2017

James Leroy Davis

PATTERSON — James Leroy “Stag” Davis, 73, of Patterson, passed Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) at the Hospice House in Waycross.

He was the son of the late Leroy Davis Sr. and the late Susie E. Davis. He was born in Patterson on Oct. 29, 1943.

He was also preceded in death by his three siblings, Sarah Elizabeth Davis, Bettye Jean Davis Philpot and Annie Pearl Davis Maloy, and an uncle, Eugene Willis.

He was a graduate of Lee Street High School, class of 1962. He was employed at Barnard Company for years until his health forced him to no longer be able to work.

He was an avid lover of sports, huge Georgia Bulldog fan and an honorary coach of the Patterson Recreation Department. He coached and was a referee of football and softball games. He dedicated his time to sports and was a campaign manager for the local candidates, working at the polls diligently at elections.

He was an active member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church until he went into the Pierce County Nursing Home. At one time he served as president of the usher ministry at Macedonia.

He leaves to cherish his memories nephews, Gary Davis, Patterson, Joesph Derwin (Mary) Davis, Waycross, Timothy Davis, Baltimore, Md., Christopher Philpot, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Stephen Philpot, Atlanta, John Maloy, Atlanta; nieces, Denissa “Necie” Davis, Waycross, Christina (Acevada) Ashley, Blackshear, Teisha (Marshall) Rainge, Augusta, Nichelle (Cornelius) Robertson, Atlanta; several great nieces and nephews, cousins, church family and sorrowing friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his niece Christine (Acevada) Ashley, 5337 County Farm Road, Blackshear.

A visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., “the night of accolades,” at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 3383 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson. The Rev. Johnny B. Gipson, pastor, will bring words of comfort to the family. Burial will follow in the Gethsemane Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the home of his niece Christina (Acevada) Ashley.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Inez Winn Southwell

FOLKSTON — Inez Winn Barefoot Southwell, 85, of Folkston, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 15, 2017) following a sudden illness.

She was born Feb. 18, 1931 in Savannah to the late Helen DeLoach Barefoot and William Lonnie Barefoot. She lived in Waycross until her family moved to Folkston in 1945.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William L. Barefoot Jr., June Barefoot Goodall, Chub Barefoot and Faye Barefoot Gibson.

She is survived by her sister: Lois B. Mays, of Folkston; four children, Vivian Southwell (Danny Gurr), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Becky Hahn (Eric), of Fernandina Beach, Fla., William Kinson Southwell and Sidney Eric Southwell (Lynda), of Folkston; four grandchildren, Thor Hahn, Beau Southwell, Christie Wynn Galton and Morgan Southwell Gurr; devoted friends Winona Allen and Gene Crews; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, of Folkston, with Dr. Randy Jacoby and the Rev. Gene McCullough officiating.

Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Howard McCullough, Mike Drury, Beau Southwell, Thor Hahn, Christie Galton and Joe Allen.

The family will receive friends Friday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Anniston P. Wilson

Anniston Palmer Wilson, 16 months old, passed away Sunday (Feb. 12, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Brunswick, she was the daughter of James Cutshall and Marley Wilson. She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Cleve Wilson.

Survivors include her parents, James Cutshall and Marley Wilson; her maternal grandmother, Suzanne Wilson, of Nahunta; her maternal great-grandmother, Stella Wilson, of Nahunta; her aunts and uncles, Erika Groover (Steven), Waynesville, Scottie Rawlins and Amber West; three cousins, Bryant Groover, Brett Groover and Barrett Groover; and a special aunt, Maxine Morgan, of Nahunta; and several other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Leon Wilson, the Rev. Jerry Johns and Deacon Gerry Szeker officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brett Groover, Bryant Groover, Barrett Groover and James Cutshall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Erika Groover, 349 Scott Road, Waynesville, Ga. 31566, to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Ruby Kate Darley

Ruby Kate Darley, 78, died Wednesday morning (Feb. 15, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born in Coffee County and had resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a former carpet mill inspector for Dalton Carpet.

She was a daughter of the late John W. Stapleton Sr. and Alma Luel Powell Stapleton. She was married to the late Dewey Jesse Darley.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Mitchell Darley, a daughter, Linda Sizemore, and a sister, Mary Frances Steverson.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Taylor (Andy), of Waycross; a son, Dewayne Darley (Judy), of Rossville; 11 grandchildren, Nick Mitchell (Mandy), Kelly Mercer, Joanna Summy, Robert Summy, Daniel Corbitt, Ashley Corbitt, Wendy Varnadore, Joe Edge, Christy Darley, Casey Darley, Brandy Sizemore; several great-grandchildren; a brother, John “Junior” Stapleton (Wanda), of Millwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Janice E. Thompson

Janice E. Thompson, 62, died Wednesday night (Feb. 15, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Carl ‘Doodle’ Musgrove

Carl Edwin “Doodle” Musgrove, 80, died Wednesday evening (Feb. 15, 2017) from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Delorese Conner Lee

A funeral for Delorese Conner Lee took place Wednesday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Alvin Johnson and Elder Lewis Mixon officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Trevor East, Bryant Lee, Logan Lee, Spencer Lee, David Morgan and Brooks Strickland.

Vivian Sears White

A funeral for Vivian Sears White was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Lloyd officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Carl Mathis, Dustin Mathis, Jacob Mathis, Brian Smith, Kelly Thompson, Perry Thompson and Ray Thompson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.