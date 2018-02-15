February 15, 2018

Theodore ‘Ted’ Hunter

The homegoing celebration for Theodore “Ted” Hunter will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie Hooper, offering words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose from noon until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the home of his niece, 1713 Gilmore St., at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday during visitation from 7 pm until 9 pm.

Theodore “Ted”Hunter, 49, of Waycross, was born Jan. 23, 1969 to Jeanette Hunter and the late Theodore Welch. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1989. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy.

After serving 12 years in the Navy, he returned to Waycross where he was employed by Satilla Regional Medical Center. He was a member of New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was an avid reader and a big Dallas Cowboys fan.

On Monday (Feb. 12, 2018) God called him to his heavenly rest after an extended illness.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his son, Yavari M.M. Hunter, of Norfolk, Va., his mother, Jeanette Hunter, of Waycross, his wife, Michelle Easton-Hunter, his sister, Debra Johnson, of Waycross, his sunt, Nadine Walker, nieces, Shamara Hunter and Sheena Johnson, both of Waycross, nephew, Willie Johnson III, of Waycross, cousin, Nadine Jones, and a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

W. Leon Davis Sr.

Walstene Leon Davis Sr., 70, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Feb. 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Henry Sr. and Ora Lee Davis and had made Waycross his home for most of his life. He retired from CSX after 40-plus years as an engineer and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and Philadelphia 76’ers and made it the distance to watch his true love, the Philadelphia Eagles, win Super Bowl LII.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Bernadette Cooper, two sisters, Mary Davis, Rosa Lee Davis, and six brothers, Robert Davis, Jim Davis, Carson Davis Sr., Henry Davis Jr., Willie Davis, Lucious Davis and Jimmy Davis.

He is survived by four children, Walstene Davis, Jr. (wife, Aretha), of Blackshear, Derrick Keaton, of Tacoma, Wash., Kenrance Terrell Davis (wife, Tiffany), of Waycross, KaShae Smith, of Waycross, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, Oretha Hansford (husband, Norris), of Washington, D.C., brother, Sammy Davis Sr., of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

A repast will take place at Inner City Church of God, 1119 Margaret St.

Sympathy may be expressed by singing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Christopher ‘Eric’ Johns

Christopher “Eric” Johns, 31, of Wake Forest, N.C., passed away Sunday (Feb. 11, 2018) at his residence after an apparent heart attack.

Born and raised in Hortense, his parents are John Willie Johns and Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Johns, of Hortense.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Estues Anderson, and paternal grandparents, Willie and Mildred Johns.

He was a member of Hickox Baptist Church. He loved all sports, fishing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his twins, Jaycie and Jayden, and his fiancé, Nicole. He graduated from Brantley County High School in 2005 with a full scholarship to Jacksonville State University and was currently teaching physical education and coaching football at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C.

Survivors include his twin children, Jaycie Ann Johns and Jayden Wyatt Johns, of Raleigh, N.C.; his fiancé, Nicole Pasquali, of Raleigh, N.C.; his parents, John Willie Johns and Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Johns, of Hortense; his maternal grandmother, Betty Anderson, of Hortense; aunts and uncles, Cindy and Rob Ragsdale, and their son Caden, all of Tallahassee, Fla., Dorothy Bean, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jerry and Debbie Parker, and Jeffery and Darlene Johns, all of Folkston; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday evening starting at 6 p.m. at Hickox Baptist Church, 7224 Caney Bay Road.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.,m. at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray McMillan and Dustin Ray officiating.

Burial will follow in Duck Pond Cemetery in Screven.

Pallbearers will be Sean Pender, Greg Jacobs, Tripp Herrin, Nehemiah Cummings, Gary Mintier and Jonathan Osowski.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Brantley County High School graduating class of 2005 and all of Eric’s former teammates and coaches.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Saturday by 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Blondell M. Simmons

Mother Blondell M. Simmons, 89, was born in Waycross on May 3, 1928. She entered Heaven’s gates Monday (Feb. 12, 2018).

A consummate mother and homemaker, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Over the years she collected a large library of cookbooks from around the world. She also loved to watch food and cooking channels. She was a sports fan and enjoyed watching football and baseball on TV.

She had an unwavering faith in God. She has been a member of St. Peters Baptist Church, Historic First Antioch Baptist Church and Community Holiness Church. She is currently a member of Light of the World Ministries. Over the years, she has always been very involved with the church. She held the office of Church Mother at Community Holiness Church and Light of the World Ministries.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, William F. Simmons. She was also predeceased by her daughter Peggy A. Wallace and her son Bishop Maurice M. Simmons, her brother Leroy Wallace and two sisters Gwendolyn Dawson and Marian Barber.

She is survived by, her son Kasanova F. Wallace, of Waycross; her son, Pastor William D. Simmons (Patricia A.), of Waycross; her daughter, Alicia R. Simmons, of Waycross; her son, Frederick L. Simmons (Jacqueline), of Waycross; her daughter Jennifer Nelson, of Orlando, Fla., daughter-in-law, Juliett Simmons, of Rome, Ga.; and her daughter, Joyce Elbert, Madison, Miss.; her sister, Eva Burse (Leonard), of Waycross; nine grandchildren, Gene T. Goodman, Yolanda Anderson, Patrick Simmons, Detrick T. Simmons, William D. Simmons II, J’nee A. Dobson, Ta’Necia D. Houser, S. Toriana Simmons and Jarrod V. Simpson; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and five nephews, eight nieces and many friends.

The family gives everyone who cared for Mother Simmons their greatest gratitude.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St.

A funeral celebrating her life will be held Saturday, at 12 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St.

Interment will be at Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

II Timothy 4:7-8: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

Ellis ‘Coot’ Jacobs

Ellis “Coot” Jacobs, who died Feb. 8, 2018, was born Sept. 16, 1957 as the second son born to Sister Delores Welch in Blackshear.

He attended the public schools in Blackshear and graduated from Blackshear High School in 1975. He soon joined the U.S. Army and served his country for more than three years.

After his military service, he returned to Blackshear and worked with United Parcel Service in Tifton and later Raulerson Isurance. After that he joined the staff at Pierce County Nursing Home as a patient technician.

He enjoyed working with his patients and soon joined Ware Manor Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waycross. It was at Ware Manor that he met the love of his life, Debra Ann Clark. They were united in marriage in May of 1998 and have enjoyed 21 years of marriage.

Ellis was preceded in death by his step-father, Dolphus Welch, and a brother Thomas “Tony” Williams.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Debra C. Jacobs; his children, Shaundre Norton, Mathew Norton and Joshua Norton; his loving mother, Delores Welch; five brothers, Marion Dale Jacobs, Mike (Cynthia) Welch, Dolphus Jr. (Jackie) Welch, Wallace Welch and James Trody; two sisters, Margie Taylor and Myra Miller; three sisters-in law, Patricia (James) Smith, of Texas, Constance (Brandon) Sims, of Virginia, and Linda Kitchen, of Waycross; aunts, Kathy Jacobs, Faye (William) Jacobs, Frances Jacobs, Diane Jacobs, Dallas Pender and Earlene Jacobs; a very special niece, Alexis Moore; and special friends, Russell and Brandi Martin, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Lee Street in Blackshear.

The funeral, under the direction of Jacobs Funeral Home, of Blackshear, will be held Saturday at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmie Green officiating.

The body will lie in repose at the church from noon until the hour of service, 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

Alice Jean Young

Alice Jean Corbitt Young, 87, died Wednesday (Feb. 14, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and was employed with Rubin Brothers Shoe Factory for 18 ½ years.

She was a very active member of Zenith Baptist Church in Manor for many years where she held many positions and was loved by all. Throughout the Manor community and beyond, she was admired and respected by all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Harvey Wilson Corbitt and Maggie Minchew Corbitt. She was married to the late James Leon “J.L.” Young and was also preceded in death by two daughters, Jean Carolyn Hancock and Barbara C. Darsey, two sons, Albert Wilson Young and Robert Allen Young, and she was the last of eight siblings.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Hampton (husband, Danny), of Waycross, and Sandra Morgan (husband, Stanley), of Manor, a son, James Harvey Young (wife, Harriet), of Waycross, 30 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zenith Baptist Church

Burial will follow at Victory Cemetery in Manor.

The family will be receiving friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie ‘Soul’ James

Willie “Soul” James, 69, died Wednesday morning (Feb. 14, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Heath, Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at 1503 Carolina Ave.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Joyce Faye Sloan Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for Joyce Faye Sloan Dixon, 77, was held Wednesday afternoon at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Austin Moore, the Rev. M.L. Ricks and the Rev. Richard Golden.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Buddy Dixon, Jimmy Dixon, Maj Eason, Drew Dixon, Taylor Dixon, Dixon Fletcher and Anson Waters.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Ed Chancey’s Sunday School class at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.