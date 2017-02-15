February 15, 2017

Evann Michelle Todd

Evann Michelle Todd, 25, of Waycross, died early Sunday morning (Feb. 12, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a sudden illness.

Born in Waycross, she was a 2010 graduate of Ware County High School. She earned a softball scholarship to Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga., where she graduated in 2014 with a degree in psychology, specializing in sports psychology.

During her time at Truett McConnell, she served on a mission trip to Thailand in 2011, and worked as a camp counselor for “Kids Across America” in Branson, Mo.

She became affiliated with the Childers Family YMCA in Waycross at the age of 16. During her time with the Childers Family YMCA, she worked as a counselor at Camp Reveille for kids, athletic director for Camp Watitoh in Becket, Mass., a lifeguard and served as interim aquatics director.

She was then named aquatics director for the Tiftarea YMCA in Tifton where she served for the past year. She was passionate about her job and was very excited about two new programs she was establishing during her time there. She began the Tiftarea YMCA “Learn to Swim” pilot program, as well as an exercise program for cancer survivors through the Livestrong Foundation.

Growing up in Waycross, she was active in Jamestown Baptist Church, Freedom Community Church and most recently Journey Church in Tifton. She loved animals and was an innovative poet and creative artist. She loved to write, especially words or notes of encouragement to family and friends. She will forever be remembered as a kind and loving person who had a heart for helping and encouraging others.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William H. Strickland.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Holley Todd, of Waycross, two brothers, Ethan Todd, of Athens, Aaron Todd, of Waycross, a sister, Abigail Todd, of Waycross, her maternal grandmother, Lawanna King, of Waycross, her paternal grandparents, Sampie and Georgia Todd, of Waycross, and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Evann Michelle Todd will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Jamestown Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 o’clock at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tiftarea YMCA, “Aquatics Program,” 1657 Carpenter Road, Tifton, Ga. 31793, or to Truett McConnell University, “Evann Todd Softball Missions Fund,” 100 Alumni Drive, Cleveland, Ga. 30528.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sidney W. Coleman

Sidney Wayne Coleman, 78, of Warm Springs, died Sunday (Feb. 12, 2017) at his home.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, with Dr. Bob Patterson officiating.

Interment will follow in Meriwether Memory Gardens with John Taitano, Trey Nasdeo, Chuck Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, Sid Evans and Clint Evans serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

He was born March 26, 1938 in Waycross, the son of Oren Eugene Coleman and Corrith Louise Blackburn Coleman. He was the retired owner and operator of Coleman Body Shop in Manchester and also worked as an iron worker helping to build many of Georgia’s power plants across the state.

He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Waycross and attended Warm Springs First Baptist Church. In his retirement, he enjoyed being outdoors with his hands in the soil, gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Sid Coleman, and his brother, Gene Coleman.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Smith Coleman, of Warm Springs; two daughters, Lisa Stubbs, of Warm Springs, Robyn Taitano, of LaGrange; two sisters, Gail Jacobs (husband, Terry), and Elaine Coleman; two brothers, Bill Coleman and Bob Coleman, all of Waycross; six grandchildren, Megan Nasdeo, of Warm Springs, Trey (Jamie) Nasdeo, of Dayton, Ohio, Scott Childree, of LaGrange, John (Cynthia) Taitano, of Seymour, Ind., Justin Taitano, of Gainesville, Ga., Tiana (Mike) Carston, of LaGrange; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Cox Funeral Home of Manchester is serving the family.

Sympathy may be offered online at www.coxfh.com

Norment A. Barnes Jr.

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. —Waycross native Norment Arthur Barnes Jr., 78, died Monday (Feb. 13, 2017) at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., following a sudden illness.

He was born March 17, 1938. He was the son of the late Norment Arthur and Margaret Estelle Lea Barnes Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kayla Crothers, and brother-in-law, Bert James.

A retired owner of Norment Barnes State Farm Insurance, he served with the United States Coast Guard Geodetic Survey, and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

He was married Jan. 26, 1963 to Paula Short Barnes, of McMinnville, Tenn. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Norm and Julie Barnes III, of Atlanta; two daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Jonathan Jordan, of Nashville, Tenn., and Melany and Michael Crothers, of McMinnville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Lauren Crothers, Trey Crothers, Reagan Jordan, Eli Jordan, Margaret Jordan and Jenna Barnes; a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Janice Barnes, of Waycross; two sisters and a brother-in-law, June James, of Waycross, and Susan and Mack Strickland, of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

He was an active leader of the Boy Scouts of America where he was a recipient of the BSA Long Rifle Award. He was an active supporter of the Auburn Tigers and was an Auburn University Alumni.

He was the church treasurer at Christ United Methodist Church and one of the founding members of the Warren County, Tenn. Republican Party.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) Friday at Christ United Methodist Church in McMinnville, Tenn., with Ricky Lee officiating.

Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Warren County, Tenn.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. at High Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Christ United Methodist Church, or the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.highfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with High Funeral Home, McMinnville, Tenn.

Helen Pittman Gay

A memorial service for Helen Pittman Gay was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Cooper officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.