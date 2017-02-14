February 14, 2017

Delorese Conner Lee

Delorese Conner Lee, 86, died Sunday evening (Feb. 12, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of Nassau County, Fla. who lived most of her life in Hoboken. She was a homemaker and a member of Rome Primitive Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Dempsey G. Conner Sr. and Carrie Hickox Conner. She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. “Johnny” Lee, two sisters, Lou Rilla Landrum and Lucy Conner Lee, and a brother, Barkley Holmes Conner.

She is survived by a son, David Lee (wife, Kathy), of Hoboken; four daughters, Delda Lee, of Conyers, Arlene Holloway (husband, Michael), of Birmingham, Ala., Sonya Lee, of Waycross, and Melinda Brooks (husband, Michael), of Hoboken; 11 grandchildren, Bryant Lee (wife, Amy), Hannah Gunter (husband, Robert), Rachel Baxley (husband, Justin), Tatum Strickland, Brooks Strickland (wife, Jessica), Lindsey Morgan (husband, David), Trevor East (wife, Melissa), Kendra Sanctuary (husband, Travis), Dinah East, Logan Lee and Spencer Lee; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Audrey, Phillip, and Declan Lee, Holland Gunter, Gavin, Zane and Madelyn Baxley, and Eliot Strickland; a sister, Barbara C. Bearden, of Pelham; a brother, Dempsey G. Conner Jr. (wife, Laverne), of Pittsburgh, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Bayview Nursing Home Activities, 12884 Cleveland St. W., Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian Sears White

Vivian Sears White, 94, died Sunday afternoon (Feb. 12, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of Atkinson County, she lived most of her life in Waycross and Ware County. She was a homemaker and member of Millwood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Randall “Jim” Sears and Mary Ellen “Mae” Sears, her husband, Joe Harry White, two sisters, Ophelia Davis and Virginia Murray, and three brothers, Wad Sears, Shelton Sears and J.R. Sears.

Survivors include two daughters, Carol Thompson (husband, Horace), of Millwood, and Carlene Tanner (husband, Frank), of Jesup; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Axson.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Lamar Melton

James Lamar Melton, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday night (Feb. 12, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

He was the father of Kathy Williams (Danny), owners of Odean’s Restaurant, of Blackshear.

He was a truck driver for Thom’s Transport and his hobbies were his dogs and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Limon Melton and Mageline Obright Melton. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Callahan, and three sisters, Carolyn Gill, Magaret Ivey and Evelyn Norman.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, Ricky Lamar Melton, Kathy Ann (Danny) Williams, Kathy Sue Lowman, Wanda Thomas, Danny Melton (Tammy), Karen Bell, Kenny Bell, Lorie (Mark) Paulk, Johnny Melton (Pam) and Limon L. “Roy” Melton, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will take place from 5 until 7 o’clock this evening at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Internment will be in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Leroy Davis

James Leroy Davis, 73, of Patterson, passed away Saturday (Feb. 11, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Friends are being received at the home of his niece, Christine Ashley, 5337 County Farm Road, Blackshear.

Public visitation will be held Friday at Rainge Memorial Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 3383 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson. The Rev. Johnny B. Gipson, pastor, will offer words of comfort. Burial will follow in the Gethsemane Cemetery.

A complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Daphne ‘Dap’ D. Van

A homegoing celebration for Daphne “Dap” Davis Van was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, in Patterson.

Songs sung with uplifting voices from the MMBC choir, “Lord I’m Grateful,” “God Said He Would Be With Me,” “God Is My Everything” and the song Dap loved to hear her pastor, the Rev. Johnny B. Gipson, sing, “Grateful.”

Pastor Johnny B. Gipson brought words of comfort from “Acts 3:1-7” KJV.

Flower attendants were the Patterson High School class of 1976. Pallbearers were Thomas Sharpe Jr., Fleming Milledge, Tony Washington, Frederick Cummings, Ricky Deloach, Chandler Baker.

Honorary pallbearers were Patterson Walking Crew Raymond Lincoln, Roberta Eaddy, Anthony Johnson, Blondell Mobley and Janice Vail.

Interment was in Offerman Cemetery.

Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. She was the mother of two loving sons, Willie D. Van Jr. and Berri Allen Van, three grandchildren, Quintashya Burse, Will D. Van III and Berri Allan Van Jr., two sisters, Juanita Davis and Beverly Davis, aunts, Annie Lee Brown, Gainesville, Fla., Annie (John) Harris, Decatur, one uncle, Booker T. Eckles Jr., Fort Pierce, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The funeral was escorted by the Pierce County Sheriff Department.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.