February 13, 2018

Ted Hunter

Ted Hunter, 49, passed away Monday (Feb. 12, 2018) at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Fla.

He was a resident at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation prior to Haven Hospice.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Welch.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Easton-Hunter, son, Yavari Hunter, mother, Jeanette Hunter, and sister, Debra Johnson.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis, Waycross.

Dixon

Jacqueline Dixon

HINESVILLE — Jacqueline Waters Dixon, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday (Feb. 11, 2018) at Memorial Health University Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born in Blackshear, Aug. 20, 1933, she was a class of 1951 graduate of Blackshear High School. She lived most of her life in Hinesville where she was an active member of Hinesville First Baptist Church since 1972 and a member of the Golden Heirs and Wisdom Seekers. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Francis Waters, brothers, Kenny Waters, Larry Waters and Robert Stanley Waters, and sister, Diane Waters Copeland.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 66 years, Ralph H. Dixon Sr.; children, Debra Dixon Flory, Ralph H. Dixon Jr. (Angie), Sandra Dixon Spikes and Linda Dixon Thompson, all of Hinesville; brother, Billy Waters, of Jacksonville, N.C.; grandchildren, Shawn Niksch, Chris Niksch, Nikki Gaskin (Johnny), Joey Dixon (Whitnie), Jennie Samuels (Jason), Justin Harriman (Hershey), Geoffrey Harriman (Ashley), Melissa Guyett (George), Michael Padrick (Kelly), Whitney Griffin, Jerrid Thompson (Denise) and Kennon Thompson; great-grandchildren, Alaina Elizabeth, Brooke, Emery, Shelane, Grady, Logan, Hanna, Jared, Zachry, Evan, Addison, Tristan and Catherine; and several other family members.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Niksch, Chris Niksch, Joey Dixon, Michael Padrick, Jerrid Thompson, Justin Harriman, Kennon Thompson and Geoffrey Harriman.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Golden Heirs and Wisdom Seekers from Hinesville First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Hinesville First Baptist Church.

The funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hinesville First Baptist Church. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Waters Cemetery, Midway Church Road, Blackshear.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Hinesville First Baptist Church Building Fund, 220 Memorial Drive, Hinesville, Ga. 31313.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com

Paul L. Tuten

Paul L. Tuten, 90, of Blackshear, died early Monday morning (Feb. 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Pierce County, he was born Feb. 21, 1927 to the late Earnest Lawton and Azilee Henderson Tuten. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy during World War II.

Upon returning to Blackshear, he worked many years as a mechanic with Walker-McDonald Chevrolet and Padgett Pontiac Cadillac, both in Waycross. He also enjoyed farming, raising cows, pigs and chickens, and his garden. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite Tuten, four brothers, Albert Lawton Tuten, Lorin L. Tuten (wife, Faye), Lonnie Tuten (wife, Mary), and Leon James (wife, Mary Kate), and brothers-in-law, Wilburn Parham and Jack Kilpatrick.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Mary Waters Tuten; two daughters, Diane Cash (husband, Randy), of Blackshear, and Tammy Magrath (husband, Mike), of Maumelle, Ark.; a son, Tony Tuten, of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Staci Cash, of Blackshear, Michelle Fields (spouse, Casey), of San Diego, Calif., Rebekah Peirce (husband, Matt), of Lincolnton, N.C., Eric Magrath (wife, Catherine), of Maumelle, Ark., LeeAnna Graham (husband, Shane), of Sherwood, Ark., Cody Magrath, of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Chad Tuten (wife, Crystal), of Blackshear; nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas Bennett, of Ft. Benning, Abby and Colton Peirce, both of Lincolnton, N.C., and Gabe Castro, AnnaLeigh Castro, Alexis Tuten, Alison Tuten, Landon Tuten and Jace Tuten, all of Blackshear; two sisters, Lucille Dowling Parham, of Blackshear, and Louise Kilpatrick, of Asheville, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Josephine Walker O’Steen, of Blackshear; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Bradford C. Miller

Bradford Cleve Miller, 64, of Ft. Myers, Fla., died Jan. 11, 2018 in Waycross.

He was born Feb. 9, 1953, the adopted son of Marvin and Linda Benzel Miller, of Waterloo, Iowa. He grew up in a Christ-centered family which attended what was then, Grace Brethren Church.

He graduated from West High School in 1971 and attended Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind. He also studied business and finance at UNI.

As a young man, he worked various jobs with Cleve G. Miller & Son Construction, a business started by his grandfather and operated by his father. His first outside employment was at the parts counter of a forklift dealer. Over time he moved into sales, a career that would occupy the rest of his life.

In the mid-80s his parents opened a Cutlery World store in Ft. Myers and he moved to Florida to manage it. In time the store grew to three stores. In the early ’90s, he made the transition into the boat business landing the National Sales Manager position for Shamrock Marine.

From there he worked for Mako Marine, Action Craft and Marine Outfitters, and most recently, Sundance Boats, which became Composite Research, Inc. of Blackshear.

He traveled extensively along the Gulf Coast and the Eastern Seaboard meeting dealers and participating in boat shows. That ended almost two years ago when he broke his ankle severely and suffered a long, difficult rehabilitation with many setbacks. He never fully recovered.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother, Craig (LuAnn) Miller, of Eldora, Iowa; nieces, Mandy and Katie; grandniece, Nevaeh; and many cousins and friends.

A memorial service for Brad will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 17) at McGregor Baptist Church, Ft. Myers, Fla.

He was a Christian and would want those who wish to show support and sympathy during this time of his passing, to give toward a ministry that he knew invested in people and pointed them to Jesus Christ.

One such ministry in Georgia is Operation Freedom, founded and led by a family friend of many years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to this ministry in Brad’s name. Contributions in memory of Brad Miller may be sent to: Operation Freedom, Inc., P.O. Box 654, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009 or www.operationfreedom.us

Walstene Davis Sr.

Walstene Davis Sr., 70, died Monday morning (Feb. 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Gordon C. Johns Jr.

Gordon Columbus Johns Jr., 75, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (Feb. 11, 2018) at Harborview Nursing Home, in Blackshear, following an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, he was the son of Gordon Columbus Johns Sr. and Ruth Hattie Arnold Johns. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Janise Johns Hickox, and a sister, Gertrude Hodges.

He enjoyed fishing, walking in the park, eating at Jerry J’s, joking and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Gordon Scott Johns (Angela), of Edgefield, S.C.; two daughters and a son-in-law, April Hickman (Johnathan), of Waycross, and Sherrie Johns, of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Joni Blair Woodard, Scarlett Rebekah Woodard, Virginia Clever, Ashley Varnadore, Brittany Widen, Roseanna Johns, Todd Johns, Ashley Lawrence, Derek Moore, Lee Parr and Heather Parr Williams; 14 great-grandchildren, Landon McReynolds, William McReynolds, Rylan Moore, Cason Moore, Dylan Widen, Tristen Widen, Savannah Varnadore, Olivia Varnadore, Madison Varnadore, Landen Clever, Aurella Clever, Scarlette Clever, Kamry Williams and Haley Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Herman Johns (Bonnie), of Middleburg, Fla.; two sisters, Amelia Cook, of Nahunta, and Tavares Tatum, of Hoboken; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 9 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating.

Burial will follow in Bachlott Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be J.D. Hickman, Dereck Chambless, Steven Chambless, Tyler Chambless, Hunter Drawdy and Toby Lane.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Sherrie Johns, 323 Greentree Road, Apt. C, Waycross.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Thursday by 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com

Joyce Faye Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Joyce Faye Sloan Dixon, 77, of Blackshear, passed away Monday morning (Feb. 12, 2018) at her residence while under Hospice Care.

Born in Jesup Oct. 20, 1940, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a homemaker but ran Joyce’s Country Shop in the late eighties and nineties. She loved working in her yard and antiques. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Clester and Estelle Moore Sloan. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, B.J. Dixon, a sister, Lois Ellis, and a brother, Bud Sloan.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Oran Dixon, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Tommy Thompson, of Williamson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Buddy and Tammy Dixon and Jimmy and Kathy Dixon, all of Blackshear; a sister, Sally Dixon, of Blackshear; a brother, Pete Sloan, of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Anson Waters, Ashlee (Maj) Eason, Taylor Dixon, Drew (Cheyenne) Dixon, Dixon Fletcher and Sloan Fletcher; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Eason and Cohen Dixon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ed Chaney Sunday school class. They should meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Blondell M. Simmons

Mother Blondell M. Simmons 89, died Monday evening ( Feb. 12, 2018) at her residence after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Simmons home, 405 Wilkerson St.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Roger Williams Sr.

A memorial service for Roger Williams Sr. was held Monday morning at Swamp Road Baptist Church with Brother Joey Chancey and Brother Joe Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Herbert Taylor Jr.

Herbert Taylor Jr., 76, of Hoboken, was born Oct. 1, 1941 in Mayday. He went home to be with the Lord at the Hospice Satilla House in Waycross on Friday (Feb. 2, 2018).

He was born to the late Herbert, Sr. and Retha Mae Sanders Taylor. After the death of his mother, his father married Dorothy Taylor who helped raise the Taylor children.

He enjoyed, gardening, hunting, fishing, watching westerns, Wild Kingdom and was a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a very calm and peaceful person. He was one of the original gospel singers of the popular Taylor Brothers of Hoboken.

For many years, he worked with his brothers in the turpentine business. He later worked with Hercules Company, and he retired as a heavy equipment operator.

He and Essie Mae Hall met at CME Methodist Church in Malvin, Ga., and they were married in December 1964.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Sr. and Retha Mae Sanders Taylor and Dorothy Taylor, his five siblings, Junior Taylor, C.J. Taylor, Jack Taylor, Willie Bee Taylor, Virgie Lee Pugh and Joe Taylor.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Essie Mae Taylor; daughters, Joyce Burch (Steve), Carolyn McGruder (Kenny Sr.), and Linda Taylor; his son, Ricardo Curtis (Latoya); his step-sons, Ricky Taylor and Curtis James Taylor; siblings, Doris Johnson, the Rev. Clarence Taylor (Marie), Jeanette Legrear (Aaron), Richard Taylor Sr., (Louisa), George Taylor (Elizabeth), Reatha Mae Williams (Napolean), Lillie Mae Washington (Dea. Talmadge) and Clinton Newberry; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral was held Saturday at Solid Rock Christian Ministries, Inc., 89 Dowling St., Hoboken, with Elder Lawrence Hill, pastor, presiding, and words of comfort delivered by his nephew, Pastor Douglas Taylor, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Fitzgerald.

Interment was in the Hoboken City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.