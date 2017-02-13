February 13, 2017

Helen Pittman Gay

Helen Pittman Gay, 87, died Saturday afternoon (Feb. 11, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

She was born in Nashville and resided in Thomasville for many years before moving to Waycross 23 years ago. She was a former business owner and was of the Methodist faith.

She was a daughter of the late David Alfred Pittman and Abbie Kerce Pittman. She was married to the late Carlos George Gay and was the last of seven siblings.

She is survived by her four children, Carla Gay Hatcher (Randall), of Thomasville, Teal Gay Keeney (Harvey), of Waycross, John Kameron Gay (Stacey), of Hernando, Miss., and Lynn Gay Bennett (Jimmy), of Valdosta; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Rosa Lee Wilson

The homegoing celebration for Mother Rosa Lee Wilson will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Community Holiness Church, 822 Blackwell St.

Burial and committal service will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The family cortege will leave from Best Western Hotel on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening during visitation from 5 until 7 p.m.

Mother Wilson entered eternal rest on Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness.

She was born Nov. 5, 1922 in Glenmore, to the late Elijah L. and Cora Morris Wilson. She was married to the late Sam Dunaway. She attended Glenmore Elementary School and Center High School. After moving to Waycross she became close friends with Rose Bethea.

Mother Wilson was well known for her sewing and cooking skills as well as for being one of the first black licensed beauticians in Ware County. A great part of her life included gardening, fishing and sewing hand-made quilts.

Mother Wilson was one of the founding members of Community Holiness Prayer Band Church which was founded by the late Mother Dora Collins. She loved her church and was a faithful member until her health failed. Mother Wilson served on the mother’s board, usher board and as assistant Sunday School teacher.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a son, Jerome Wilson, sisters, Vergaree and Florance Wilson, brothers, Riley Wright, Henry Wilson and George Wallington.

She is survived by a daughter, Marjorie Dunaway Mizel; daughter-in-law, Dora Wilson; sisters, Lorene Curry and Georgia Lee Miledge; grandchildren, Pamela Tisdale (Kenneth), Michael Mizel, Angela Wilson, Derrick Wilson, Dawn Atkins (J.R.), Deanna Steplight, Reginald Pollack, Clarkee Lowe and Tiffany Lowe; several nieces and nephews; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a play daughter, Lavern Williams; other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Delorese C. Lee

Delorese C. Lee, 86, died Monday (Feb. 13, 2017) morning at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Doris Annette Floyd

Doris Annette Floyd, 63, died Sunday (Feb. 12, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Evann Michelle Todd

Evann Michelle Todd, 25, of Waycross died Sunday morning (Feb. 12, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Vivian White

Vivian White, 94, died Sunday (Feb. 12, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Brenda M. Johnson

Brenda Marie Johnson, 44, of Waycross, died Friday evening (Feb. 10, 2017) at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Born Dec. 15, 1972 in Blackshear, she lived in Augusta for several years before moving to Waycross in the 1990s. She worked at Satilla Care Center for several years and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Era Rebecca “Becky” Fulgham Johnson.

Survivors include her father, Arnold Johnson, of Waycross; her brother, Arnold Johnson Jr., of Waycross; two nieces, Elaina Delgato, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Katelyn Johnson, of Savannah; a great-niece, Abbey Delgato, of Virginia Beach, Va.; a special friend, Libby Ruger, of Waycross; her aunts, Barbara Johnson, of Waycross, and Jacqueline Johnson, of Hahira; her uncles, Sam Johnson, of Waycross, Charles Fulgham (wife, Debbie), of Waycross, and Hillary Fulgham, of Hawaii; and several other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Carson officiating.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine Dell Lee

Catherine Dell Lee, 80, passed away peacefully Friday (Feb. 10, 2017) in Valdosta, where she resided for the past 11 years.

She is survived by three children, Mike Lee, of Waycross, Dr. Terrell (Tic) Lee, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Clay Lee, of Valdosta, three grandchildren, Savannah Kelleher, of Scituate, Mass., Abbi Lee, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Austin Lee, of Fortville, Ind., and one great-grandchild, Rhett Lee, of Fortville, Ind.

Her surviving siblings include Emory Dell, of Waycross, Madge Spratling, of Orangeburg, S.C., Clyde Dell, of Waycross, and Kerry Dell, of Jacksonville, Fla.

She was preceded in death by one son, Steve Lee, of Valdosta.

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Carson McLane Funeral Home, located at 2215 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the adjoining chapel.

Donations to the Lowndes County Humane Society are encouraged in lieu of flowers.

Leroy Franklin Thrift

A funeral for Leroy Franklin Thrift was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Alma.

Pallbearers were Tom Thrift, Mike Thrift, Dale Byrd, Jammie Byrd, Nick Thrift and Richard Burkhart.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.