February 12, 2018

Harriette Eloise Crosby

Harriette Eloise Bunn Crosby, 103, of Raleigh, N.C., went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday (Feb. 10, 2018).

“Eloise,” as she was affectionately known, was born Oct. 11, 1914. She was a member of a Ware County pioneer family, the middle of three daughters born to Joseph William and Metta Estella Driver Bunn.

Her sisters, Vivian Lankford and Dorothy Murray, are also deceased. She graduated from South Georgia College and taught elementary school until she married the love of her life, Roddie Lee Crosby Sr., of Saint Augustine, Fla., in 1936. The Crosby’s moved to Raleigh a year later and in 1947, established residency on “The Circle” where she continued to live after her husband’s death in 1995. They were married for 59 years. She was best known for her athletic ability in basketball in high school scoring 88 points in one game. The Waresboro High School girl’s basketball team won the 1930 Georgia State Championship.

In 1987, she was inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Hall of Fame. She had a kind and sweet soul, and her family is sure she is at peace as the Lord welcomes her to her new home in Heaven, where she will once again be with her beloved husband, Roddie. She was a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh.

She is survived by her son, Roddie Lee Crosby Jr. (wife, Mary Elinor Nailing Crosby), of Houston, Texas; and her daughter, Sandra Gail Crosby Forehand, of New Bern, N.C.; four grandchildren, Roddie Lee Crosby III, of Austin, Texas, Chantelle Marie Crosby, of New York, N.Y., Jack Clifton Forehand Jr. (wife, Regina Durner Forehand), of New Bern, N.C., and Jeffrey Lee Forehand, of Raleigh, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Forehand and Jack Clifton Forehand III, of New Bern, N.C.

The family will receive friends at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary’s St. in Raleigh today from 2 until 4 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27608.

Arrangements are under the care of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home.

Paul L. Tuten

Paul L. Tuten, 90, of Blackshear, died early Monday morning (Feb. 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Jerry Frank Davis

Jerry Frank Davis, 78, of Waycross, passed away Feb. 6, 2018, in Pierce County.

He was the son of the late Ola Mae Curtis Davis and Cleveland Davis.

He was a passionate nurse for many years at Satilla Regional Hospital in Waycross.

Memorialization is through Cremation.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Martha Shaw Leaphart

Martha Shaw Leaphart, 68, of 811 Cherry St., Waycross, passed away early Saturday morning (Feb. 10, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House with love ones at her bedside.

She was the wife of William Leaphart.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jacqueline W. Walker

Jacqueline “Jackie” Woodcock Walker, 82, of Patterson, passed away Friday morning (Feb. 9, 2018) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

Born in Patterson, July 30, 1935, she had been a life-long resident of Pierce County. She was a housewife and also worked at the former Bambo Shoe Factory in Blackshear for 20 years followed by the Julie Hat Company in Patterson for 17 years.

She was the pianist for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church (Jesup), Youman’s Chapel Baptist Church and Offerman Baptist Church for which she was also a member. She was a member of the Faith Sunday School class and the Dependables Senior Citizen Group at Offerman Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Jasper “Jack” Ernest and Eunice Aldrich Woodcock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Julian Lee Walker, a daughter, Evelyn Darlene Walker, a son, David Alton Walker, and a son-in-law, Billy Johnson.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Johnson (Charles) Schenck, of Waresboro, and Dorothy (Dwayne) Griffin, of Patterson; a son, Lanier (Felicia) Walker, of Offerman; a sister, Alyne Leggett, of Brunswick; a brother, Ernest Woodcock, of Dover, Del.; six grandsons, Rodney (Regina) Johnson, Jarod (Leslie) Johnson, Elliot (Carrie) Johnson, Nathan (Becky) Griffin, Rev. Adam (Lori Shae) Walker and Tyler Walker; two granddaughters, Bridgett (Rick) Green and Kerrie (Chris) Dawson; 13 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Erica, Morgan Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Jr., Natalee, Trent and Ryan Griffin, Will, Kylee King, Andrea Peeples, Jasper Walker, and Sadie Rei and Asher Greene; two great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braylee Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Edmund Thrift and the Rev. James Lightsey.

Interment was in the New Home Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Rodney Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Chris Dawson, Jared Johnson, the Rev. Adam Walker, Rick Greene and Tyler Walker.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Faith Sunday School class.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made to the Offerman Baptist Church Dependables Senior Citizen Group, 7225 Highway 84, Offerman, Ga. 31556 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Dean R. Griffin

A funeral for Emma Dean Roundtree Griffin was held Sunday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jason Bennett, Kendall Griffin, Zach Taylor, Robbie Russell, Josh Sandiford and Jet Thomas.

Honorary pallbearers were the John Wesley Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Smith Parker

A funeral for Patricia Smith “Tish” Parker took place Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Williams and the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Will Parker, Brent Parker, Dickie Winge, Michael Winge, Stephen Winge and Jack Crowdeer.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

James Aubrey Lee

A funeral for James Aubrey “Jim” Lee took place Sunday afternoon at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin, the Rev. Daniel Harding and Dennis Dean officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Kelly Griffis, Hunter Griffis, Jim Steedley, Johnny Batten, Doug Coar and Freddy Hickox.

Honorary pallbearers were the Young at Heart Sunday School Class.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Clifford Graham Jr.

The funeral for Clifford E. Graham Jr. was held Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel in Blackshear, with Archbishop Michael-Angelo James, Pastor of Emmanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 600 Genoa St., Waycross, delivered words of comfort from I Thessalonians 4:14-18, on the topic “Sleep in Jesus.”

Memorialization was through cremation.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Herbert Taylor Jr.

A homegoing celebration for Herbert Taylor Jr. was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Christian Ministries, Hoboken, with Elder Lawrence Hill Sr., pastor, as officiator.

Pastor Douglas Taylor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Fitzgerald, delivered words of comfort from Matthew 8:22, on the topic “Let the Dead Bury the Dead.”

The honorary pallbearers were Harold Legrear, Michael Carr, Wayne Taylor and Collaus Taylor.

The pallbearers were Mark Washington, Bobby Davis, Jackie Legrear, Richard Love, Roy Butler and Richard Taylor Jr.

Interment followed in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Romey C. Johnson Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Romey Clarence Johnson Jr., 75, was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Mike Lee, the Rev. Herbert Williams and the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Lightsey (Bristol) Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jerome Jones, Jerry Kicklighter, Stevie Johnson, Randy Braswell, Austin Boatright, Greg Johnson, Timmy Johnson and Tony Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers were past and present machinists with CSX Transportation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.