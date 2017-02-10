February 11, 2017

Edward Bennett Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Daniel “Ed” Bennett Sr., 84 of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Feb, 4, 2017) at his son’s residence.

Born in Mershon, Jan. 13, 1933, he lived in Jacksonville for many years before moving back to Pierce County 38 years ago. He was the former owner and operator of Southside Upholstery while in Jacksonville and then farmed after moving back to Pierce County. His cows and farming were his hobbies and he was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Randall Linton and Mary Hyers Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Ann Parrish Bennett, an infant daughter, Mary Jean Bennett, a son, Edward Daniel Bennett Jr., two sisters, Madese Davis and Wanna Lee Carnes, and three brothers, Eldred Bennett, A.J. “Dobie” Bennett and Edsel Bennett.

Survivors include a daughter, Gladys Baker, of Jacksonville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Russell and Suzy Bennett, of Blackshear, and Harley and Darlene Bennett, of Jacksonville; a sister, Rebecca Wagner, of Mershon; a brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Shirley Bennett, of Mershon; three grandchildren, Jimmy Baker, Samantha (Gary) York and Jason Bennett; three step-grandchildren, Michele Armstrong, Shane McPortland and Richard Smith Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Brazzale and Gavin Bennett; a step-great-grandchild, Richard Smith III; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Edmund Thrift.

Interment was in the Mershon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Russell Bennett, Harley Bennett, Samantha York, Jason Bennett, Orin Bennett and Phillip Bennett.

Memorials may be made to either Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.