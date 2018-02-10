February 10, 2018

Roger Williams Sr.

Roger Williams Sr., 70, died Thursday afternoon (Feb. 8, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

He was a native of Ware County and lived most of his life in Waycross. He worked for 35 years as a painter for Ware Paint and Drywall Contractors. He was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church.

He was the son of Ira Williams and Ola Morgan Triggs. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Williams and Clifton Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Iris Williams, of Waycross, five children, Roger Williams, of Jesup, Kathy Oliver (husband, Hilton), of Jesup, Tammy Woodard (husband, Jim), of Hoboken, Wendy Murray (husband, Joey), of Hoboken, and Myra Spradley, of Waycross, a brother, Lamar O’Berry, of Waycross, and numerous other grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11 a.m. at Swamp Road Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at their residence, 3254 Tie Island Road, Waycross.

James ‘Jim’ Lee

James Aubrey “Jim” Lee, 66, died suddenly Thursday morning (Feb. 8, 2018) at South Georgia Medical Center of Valdosta.

He was a native of Middlesboro, Ky. but had lived most of his life in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Lee.

Jim was a member of Second Baptist Church, the Young at Heart Sunday School class, the former leader of the Men’s Ministries, a Sunday School teacher, and a Gideon. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Little Pines Hunting Club in Waresboro.

He retired as terminal manager with Roadway Express in 2001 after 30 years of service. He then started his own business, Lee’s Lawn Care and Irrigation.

Survivors include his wife Wanda Pittman Lee, of Waycross; children, Ken Johns (wife, Jill), of Statesboro, Christina Dean (husband, Dennis), of Blackshear, Scott Lee, of Florida; 10 grandchildren, Brandi Davis (husband, Timothy), Breanna Moore (husband, Jay), Leeah Dean, Braxton Johns, Mason Johns, Zach Pantin, Zoe Pantin, Mia Lee, Tyler Lee, and Brett Lee; three great-grandchildren, Coleson Davis, Tinsley Davis and EverLeigh Moore; his mother, Delora Wagner, of Middlesboro, Ky.; a sister, Kathy Newport, of Blackshear; a brother John Lee, of New Iberia, La.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church with burial in Oakland Cemetery.

Members of the Young at Heart Sunday School class of Second Baptist Church are asked to gather at the church at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Jacqueline Walker

Jacqueline “Jackie” Woodcock Walker, 82, of Patterson, passed away Friday morning (Feb. 9, 2018) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

Born in Patterson on July 30, 1935, she had been a life-long resident of Pierce County. She was a housewife and had also worked at the former Bambo Shoe Factory in Blackshear for 20 years followed by the Julie Hat Company in Patterson for 17 years.

She was pianist for Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church (Jesup), Youman’s Chapel Baptist Church and Offerman Baptist Church for which she was also a member. She was a member of the Faith Sunday School class and the Dependables Senior Citizen Group at Offerman Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Jasper “Jack” Ernest and Eunice Aldrich Woodcock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Julian Lee Walker, a daughter, Evelyn Darlene Walker, a son, David Alton Walker, and a son-in-law, Billy Johnson.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Johnson (Charles) Schenck, of Waresboro, and Dorothy (Dwayne) Griffin, of Patterson; a son, Lanier (Felicia) Walker, of Offerman; a sister, Alyne Leggett, of Brunswick; a brother, Ernest Woodcock, of Dover, Del.; six grandsons, Rodney (Regina) Johnson, Jarod (Leslie) Johnson, Elliot (Carrie) Johnson, Nathan (Becky) Griffin, the Rev. Adam (Lori Shae) Walker and Tyler Walker; two granddaughters, Bridgett (Rick) Green and Kerrie (Chris) Dawson; 12 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Erica, Morgan Johnson, Natalee Griffin, Trent King, Ryan King, Kylee King, Andrea Peeples, Will King and Jasper Walker, Sadie Rei and Asher Greene; two great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Braylee Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Faith Sunday School class. They are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made to the Offerman Baptist Church, 7225 Highway 84, Offerman, Ga. 31556 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Linda Holder Jenkins

A funeral for Linda Holder Jenkins was held Friday morning at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross with the Rev. Richard Johnson and Jeff Martin officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were the elders of First Presbyterian Church and former co-workers. Active pallbearers were Henry Strickland, Andy Houston, Jeff Taylor, Wayne Kirkland, Chad Johnson and Mike Porter.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.