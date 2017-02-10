February 10, 2017

Delphine White-Powell

Evangelist Delphine Samuels Powell, 64, of Waycross, departed this life Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Powerhouse Of Faith, 1701 R.L.McGee Drive (formerly Louisiana Avenue), with Elder Kenneth Kirksey officiating.

Committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery and a repast will conclude at the Waycross Exchange Club, 2401 Knight Ave.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Kewa (Phillip) Gibson and Victor Powell Jr.; her siblings, Melzella (Emory) Marcus, Connie (Henry) Dubose, Danny (Regina) White, Aaron (Janice) White, and Charlotte White; her grandchildren, Sharayla Harris, Shalapria, Desmonae Winkfield and Desmond White.

Daughtry B. Melton III and the professional staff at Southview Mortuary of Tifton is serving the family.

Barbara McGuire

A funeral for Barbara Joyce McGuire was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Allen, Michael, Allen, Casey Davis, Ricky Davis, Derek Padgett and Greg Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jonnie James

A funeral for Jonnie James was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David L. White and the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Barber, Gary Cox, Freddie Husbands, Richard McQuaig, Henry Strickland and Danny Yarbrough.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Griffin Tapley

A graveside service for Evelyn Tapley was held Thursday afternoon at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mitchell Ferreira, Ralph Thornton, Billy Thornton, William Lee, John Burns and Lynn Davis.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.