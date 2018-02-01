February 1, 2018

Rhonda Gay Boyd

Rhonda Gay Boyd, 53, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Violas and Nancy Jane Ott Boyd and lived here all of her life. She was a homemaker and loved plants and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony “Fly” Boyd and Keith Allen “Dusty” Boyd, and two sisters, Marie Sanders and Linda “Tinaboo” Smith.

Survivors include a sister, Sandy Baughan (Kent), of Millwood; her twin sister, Wanda Boyd, of Waycross; one son, Dustin Boyd, of Waycross; one daughter, Brooke Creighton, of Waycross; three grandchildren, Emilee Boyd, Arie Baughan and Laithan Thrift; nieces and nephews, Lori and Stan Thomas, Macee Baughan, Ashley and Jimmy Turner, Misty Myszak, Heather Myszak, Shane and Jennifer Boyd, Lindsay Day, Jimmy Day Jr., Rebeka and Matt Osburn, John and Anna Brock and Thomas Youngblood; special friends, Jerry Peacock and Penny Davis.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Stafford J. Jordan

Stafford J. Jordan, 84, of Dixie Union, died Wednesday morning (Jan. 31, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Ware County, he became ill in 2004 and became a resident of Baptist Village in 2015. He retired after 28 years from Scapa Dryers (currently Voith) and he was a member of Hephzibah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira V. Jordan and Effie Sweat Jordan, one son, Richard Jordan, two sisters, Morine Jordan and Verdie Seymour.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Christine Carver Jordan, of Dixie Union; one daughter, Karen Barber (David), of Dixie Union; four grandchildren, Jordan Barber, Colby Barber, David Barber Jr. and Mandy Smith; six great-grandchildren, Gracie Mock, Chloe Smith, Cash Smith, Zoey Vaught, Gage Vaught and Adrianna Barber; one brother, Lewis Jordan (Patricia), of Bickley; two sisters, Alice Rudd (Grady), of Jesup, and Irrie Faye Conner (the late J.T.), of Charleston, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Hephzibah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Jeffery K. Smith Jr.

FOLKSTON — A celebration of life service for Jeffery Keith “Biscuit” Smith Jr., 31, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at. Jerusalem Holiness Church, 453 Mt. Carmel St., in Folkston, where Elder Terrance Pender is pastor and Dr. Kenny Knight will offer words of comfort.

He was born June 20, 1986 in St. Marys to Jeffery Smith Sr. and Lisa Hannon Sims. He received his formal education from the public school system of Charlton County and graduated from Charlton County High School in 2005 where he was a member of the football team.

He received Christ and was baptized at a young age. He was employed by Roof Tec Systems of Jacksonville, Fla.

He departed this life on Saturday morning (Jan. 27, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System in St. Marys after a brief illness.

Those left to cherish his memory include his four children and their mother, Talia (mother, Stephanie), Laila, Chase and Chance (mother, Kerastin), all of Folkston; father, Jeffery Smith Sr.; mother, Lisa Hannon Sims and step-father who helped raise him, Staley Sims, all of Folkston; sisters, LaToya Smith, Lawanda Robinson (Stanley), Lynette Smith, all of Folkston, and LaJeffrica, of Yulee, Fla.; a brother, Jeremy Smith, of Yulee, Fla.; a step-brother, Robert Edwards Jr., of Atlanta; grandmothers, Lucille Wooden, Rosa Smith and Julia Edwards, all of Folkston; god-mother, Doretha Green, of Folkston; god-brother, Joe Hagins, of Folkston; god-sister, Kem Vogt, of Folkston; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his step-father and mother, Stanley and Lisa Sims, 386 Indian Trail, Folkston.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The body will lie in repose Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service at the church.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

James LaFayette Gillis

James LaFayette Gillis, 83, of Waresboro, died Wednesday (Jan. 31, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rev. David L. Inman

MANOR — The Rev. David L. Inman, 86, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

The Rev. Inman was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Manor, to the late Willie Inman and Ethel Vickers Inman. He lived his whole life in Manor and loved fishing.

He pastored the Palmetto Church of God for a year and a half and Argyle Church of God for 32 years. He was retired from GATX as a mechanic with 32 years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Maggie James, Hattie Lee, Ruby Smith and Virginia LaRoche, one brother, W.J. “Buddy” Inman Sr., one grandson, Aress Johnson, one great-grandson, John Michael Steedley Jr., and one son-in-law, David Earl Holmes.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Faye Carlson Inman, Manor; six daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Ellis Daniels, of Manor, Darlene and Larry Daniels, of Brantley County, Diane and Wayne Oliver, of Manor, Elaine and Terry Tyson, of Homerville, Janet and Jimmy Chauncey, of Manor, Delores and Michael Johnson, of Brantley County; one son and daughter-in-law, the Rev. Samuel David and Shirley Inman, of Manor; 40 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Place of Blessings Church Of God in Argyle.

Interment will be in the New Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends this evening beginning at 6 o’clock at Place of Blessings Church of God in Argyle.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Eddie Pittman

HOMERVILLE — Eddie Pittman, 89, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 31, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, following a short illness.

He was born Sept. 18, 1928, in Homerville, to the late Floyd Samuel Pittman and Viola Pittman Pittman. He worked for Container Corporation as a mechanic and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Homerville Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Pittman Sr., Ira Pittman and Elmer Pittman.

Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law, Laurelle and Snooky Griffis, of Homerville, Amelia and Carl Sutton, of Blackshear; two sons and daughters-in-law, Edmond and Donna Pittman, of Live Oak, Fla., and Archie and Michelle Pittman, of Homerville; one sister, Thelma Miller, of Kentucky; two brothers, Samuel Floyd Pittman and James Barney Pittman, both of Homerville; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Homerville Free Will Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Perry O. Barrett

A funeral for Perry O. Barrett was held Tuesday afternoon at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith, the Rev. Phillip Crump and the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating.

Burial was held in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers included Donnie Spikes, Anthony Thomas, Bruce Tison, Gene Roberson, Joe Meeks and Bucky Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Nolie B. Musgrove

A funeral for Nolie Beatrice Musgrove was held Wednesday morning at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Clinton Fields, the Rev. Chris Chrisopulus and Tim Musgrove officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca Ann Hines

A memorial service for Rebecca Ann “Becki” Hines was held Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bob Norwood officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joy F. Lovett Woods

A graveside service for Joy F. (Lovett) Woods was held Wednesday afternoon at Rehobeth Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Woods officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.