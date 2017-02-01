February 1, 2017

Ralph Cavagnaro Jr.

Ralph John Cavagnaro Jr., 61, of Waycross, passed away Monday (Jan. 30, 2017) at 9:44 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital in Savannah, following a sudden illness.

He was born Dec. 18, 1955 to the late Ralph Cavagnaro Sr. and Nelda Francine (June) Towson. He was a simple man who loved God and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with the ones he loved. We are a family united by love and he valued that above all else. He will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

He leaves behind six children, Leah Johns (husband, Andy), Candace Ratliff (husband, Daryl), Angella Keller (husband, Eddie), Ralph Cavagnaro III (wife, Shannon), Anthony Cavagnaro (wife, Lacey), River Cavagnaro; 15 grandchildren, Kayla, Hunter, Carter, Cody, Kassidy Jr., Austin, Harper, Zack, Macy, Levi, Jacob, Brooklyn, Amelia and Nicholas; his mother, June; a sister, Cynthia McCook; three brothers, Tim Cavagnaro, Steve Sims, John Edge; his fiancée, Mary Ann Wiseman; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 at the funeral home.

James M. McKenzie

James Michael McKenzie, 62, of 604 Elizabeth St., Suite 204, Waycross, passed away Monday morning (Jan. 30, 2017) at his residence, in the comfort of his loved ones.

He was born and raised in Ft. Benning, son of the late Eugene M. and Wilma Agnes McKenzie. As an adult, he was a well-loved man with a great sense of humor. He was a professional house painter in Florida and in 2005 moved back to Georgia.

He loved to talk, tell jokes and listen to music. In earlier years, he was a roadie for Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers.

Left to cherish his memories are a loving and devoted wife, Deborah McRee McKenzie; daughter, Shaina McKenzie, Waycross; two sons, Christopher D. Ray, St. Charles, Mo., and Cale A. Hearring, Jonesboro, Ark.; six grandchildren, Zack Ray, Braden Ray, Tyler Ray, Cynthia Hearring, Caitlyn Hearring and Logan Hearring; and several other relatives and friends.

A celebration luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. today (Feb. 1) at L.L. Creek Restaurant and Bar, 421 Memorial Drive, Waycross, near the railroad underpass.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Lois M. Ponsell

Lois M. Ponsell, 93, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Tuesday morning (Jan. 31, 2017) at Brooksdale Assisted Living in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born in Waycross to the late Walter Ricks and Lizzie Irene Hall Ricks. She was a graduate of Waycross High School.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Odell Ponsell.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Fekety (Dan), her son, Randy Ponsell (Sandra), and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

Steven Duane Cox

A funeral for Steven Duane Cox was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Morgan, the Rev. Ronald Wallace and the Rev. Ricky Knox officiating.

Burial followed in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Leavy Bradford, Elmer Cox Jr., Kenny Cox, Lane McMillan, Justin Morgan, John Touchton and Eddie Varnadore.

Jeanette C. Altman

Jeanette Courson Altman, 68, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (Jan. 30, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Waycross Jan. 8, 1949, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a CNA with the Pierce County Hospital and the Pierce County Nursing Home and retired after 23 years. She also helped her late husband, Carl Edward “Eddie” Altman, on the family farm. She loved her Lord and was a faithful member of Living River Church of God.

She enjoyed crocheting, flowers, and animals. She loved children and was considered “Nana” by many of them.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Angie Howell Courson. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jesse Anderson and Heath Reeves, two brothers, Sidney Courson and Revis Courson, and two brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy and Sandy Godwin and Jerry Watkins.

Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Altman (and Shorty Anderson) and Regina (and Donald) Reeves, all of Blackshear; a son, Robert (and Brandi) Altman, of Blackshear; nine grandchildren, Shelby Anderson, Gage Hickox, Dillion Reeves, Jaycee Anderson, Kayla Altman, Wes Reeves, R.J. Altman, Lilly Reeves and Cole Altman; two sisters, Angela (and Ricky) Sheffield and Agnes (and Phillip) Nichols, all of Blackshear; a brother, Travis (and Diane) Courson, of Blackshear; three sisters-in-law, Judy Bennett, Judy Courson and Linda Watkins, all of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, Gerald (and Lynn) Altman, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Living River Church of God.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to either the Women’s Ministry or the Youth Department of Living River Church of God, P.O. Box 822, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

