FCA Will Welcome Chan Gailey At Spring Banquet

Legendary football coach Chan Gailey, best known for his stints as head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Dallas Cowboys, is to be the featured guest speaker.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include dinner, music, video presentations and a silent auction.

The banquet is the primary fundraising event for Okefenokee FCA, an inter-denominational Christian sports ministry directly involved withcoaches and youth in the schools and communities located in Brantley, Pierce and Ware counties.

Funds raised are used to provide Bibles, scholarships for Team Camps, and scholarships for Leadership Camp to area FCA members in support of FCA’s mission to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.

For an investment of $1,000, table sponsors receive one exclusive table for eight, an invitation to a private pre-banquet reception for the sponsor and two guests, memorabilia signed by Chan Gailey, a sponsor picture with Gailey and advertising at the banquet.

Additional sponsorship and ticketing information is available by calling the Okefenokee FCA area director Toby Crews at (912) 281-9510.

Limited seating is available, and tickets are required for this event.

About The FCA

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the heart and soul in sports, is touching millions of lives … one heart at a time. Since 1954, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful medium of athletics to impact the world for Jesus Christ.

The FCA is the largest Christian sports organization in America and focuses on serving local communities by equipping, empowering and encouraging people to make a difference for Christ.