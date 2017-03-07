Fatal Ga. 40 Crash Also Hurts Four People

A total of four people were injured Saturday in a three-vehicle pileup on Georgia Highway 40 in Camden County that claimed the lives of two young Folkston women, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Jaqhayla Houston, 22, and Nicoya Coco Jackson, 23, were killed in the 6:56 p.m. crash, said Sgt. John Snipe, trooper with the Brunswick GSP post.

Breonna Milton, 21, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, Fla. hospital where she was in critical condition.

Snipe said three others, Russell Morgan, 50, of Woodbine, and David Borne, 60, and Jennan Borne, 61, both of Blackshear, were also taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of injuries.

Jackson, driving a 2008 Toyota Avalon, was westbound on Highway 40 near the Willie’s Loop intersection, the 2013 Nissan Altima driven by David Borne following behind her. Snipe said a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Morgan eastbound on Highway 40 crossed the centerline, first hitting the Jackson vehicle and then hitting the Borne vehicle.

“The crash remains under investigation and will be investigated by the Special Collision Reconstruction Team,” said Snipe. “Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation led by Trooper Keith Kerrick.”

Snipe said on Monday the report should be completed within three or four days. He said alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.