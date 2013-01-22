Fatal Accident Victim Identified By Sheriff

Dayton Wayne Dempsey, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Laura Chapel Road, Bennett said.

“Basically, he was helping another gentleman move a storage building when the building tipped over and hit Mr. Dempsey in the head,” Bennett said.

The sheriff did not know Dempsey’s age or address, however an obituary published today lists him as being from Patterson.

“I only have the initial incident report and not the completed report,” Bennett said. “I do not have his date of birth or his home address.”

Pierce County Emergency Medical Service technicians and law enforcement personnel responded to the accident location just after 2 p.m. Thursday, said Bennett.

Bennett said detectives have not finished their investigation.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the Blackshear-Pierce County ACE (Accelerated Criminal Enforcement) Unit are in charge of the investigation.