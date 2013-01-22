Farm Bureau Offers Art, Essay Contests

Farm Bureau also encourages students in grades, 6,7 and 8 to enter the 2018 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest. The contest is open to students attending public or private schools and homeschooled children. Students may enter in the county in which they live or attend school but not both.

Recognizing that many schools have gardens, the topic for the essay contest students will discuss is “What are the benefits of school gardens?”

To enter the art contest, students should contact the Ware County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules. All entries must be received at the Ware Farm Bureau office by Jan. 31.

Drawings will be judged on how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Ware county or Georgia and artistic merit.

The artwork should be drawn in black ink or dark soft lead pencil on 8 1/2 x 11 inch white paper. The artwork should be camera ready.

The winner of the Ware County Farm Bureau Art Contest will receive a Ware County Farm Bureau sponsored prize.

“Georgia farmers produce a wide variety of crops and livestock including poultry, beef cattle, dairy, cotton, peanuts, pecans, blueberries and many more fruits and vegetables as well as timber,” said Lannis Moody, Ware County Farm Bureau president.

“Agriculture had a total economic impact of $74.9 billion on Georgia’s $917.6 billion economy in 2015 by producing raw commodities and creating a variety of jobs to harvest, process and transport these crops,” Moody said. “The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to increase their knowledge of Georgia agriculture and the contributions it makes to our lives.”

“This contest is a wonderful way for art teachers and home-school parents to encourage their students to creatively explore modern Georgia agriculture,” said Mary Alice Aldridge, Ware County Farm Bureau women’s committee chairman.

The Ware County Farm Bureau Art Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau 10th District competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The 10 GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $250 cash. Two runners-up will each receive $150 cash. Previous state winners are not eligible.

To enter the essay contest, students should contact the name of your county here County Farm Bureau for an entry form and contest rules. All entries must be received at the Ware Farm Bureau office by Friday, Feb. 23.

The essay should explore how school gardens teach students about the fruits and vegetables Georgia farmers grow. Students may write about their own experience with a school garden, how they would like to expand their school’s garden or why they hope their school starts a garden.

The Ware County Farm Bureau Essay Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau number of the GFB District to which their county Farm Bureau belongs District competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The 10 GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $150 cash. Previous state winners are not eligible.

For more information, contact Ware County Farm Bureau office at 285-1816. Folks may also download more information about the contest by visiting http://bit.ly/GFB18essaycontest