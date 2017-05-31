Family Of Missing Man, Age 24, Wants To Hear From Him

A 24-year-old Ware County man has been reported missing after last being seen Saturday morning west of Waycross, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Austin James Wise, 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, along with white tennis shoes, said Royal.

It had been arranged for a family member to pick him up in the 3900 block of Griffin Road, but he was not there when the relative arrived.

“They waited to hear from him and decided to report him missing on Monday,” said Royal. “It is believed that Wise left the Griffin Road residence around 6 a.m., but nobody knows where he may have gone or what has happened to him.”

Royal said the family wants to make sure he is OK.

“If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Wise, we are asking them to call the Ware County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division at 287-4327 or call 287-4335,” said Royal. “We really want to find this man.”