Family Of Eight Escapes Flames

Alerted by a blaring smoke alarm, a Clough Street family — a man, a woman and six children — escaped from their burning house early Wednesday morning, said a spokesman for the Waycross Fire Department.

Firefighters were summoned to the house at 1217 Clough St. at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday and quickly extinguished the fire, said Capt. Thomas Haddock, who was in charge of the fire units.

Nobody was injured, he said.

The house was heavily damaged by the fire, the cause of which has not been determined, Haddock said, noting that at least $15,000 damage was caused by the flames. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it was not termed as suspicious, he said.

He said the firefighting crew acquitted itself admirably.

“They stopped the fire really quickly,” said Haddock.

The units had returned to their stations by about 8:30 Wednesday morning, Haddock said.