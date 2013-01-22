‘Fairy Tale’ Burglary Ends In Jail Visit For A Douglas Man

DOUGLAS — Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten’s deputies recently had an experience that he likened to a fairytale, “The Three Bears.”

Deputies were dispatched to a house off Woodpecker Trail at 7:45 a.m. Saturday where they found an intruder sleeping in a bed in one of the bedrooms in the residence, Wooten said, “… just like Goldilocks.”

The residents of the home were not there at the time, he said.

“When they arrived, the deputies discovered the front door had been damaged and was standing ajar,” said Wooten. “The deputies entered the house and discovered Joshua Andrew Swann, 27, of Douglas, in bed sleeping soundly in one of the home’s bedrooms. When deputies woke Swann from his slumber, he said he didn’t know what was going on.”

Swann was detained and the homeowners were contacted and asked to respond to the residence, the sheriff said.

An inspection of the home revealed numerous cabinets and appliances had been disturbed, and Swann had helped himself to a Coke and a can of pineapple, Wooten said. A television had also been removed from the home, but it was later found outside in another area of the residential property, said the sheriff.

Swann was transported from the scene to the Coffee County jail and has been charged with one count of second degree burglary, Wooten said.

