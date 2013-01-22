Expired Tag Leads To Drugs Seizure

Two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday after police stopped a car with an expired tag on Vine Street near Walnut Street, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

Tazlazia Knowles, 40, of Brunswick, Tony Larenzo Taylor, 46, of Bloomingdale, and Frederick Anthony Reid, no age or address available, were taken into custody during the 7:25 a.m. traffic stop, said Grant, as meth, marijuana and more in their car were confiscated.

Reid faces no drug charges, she said. Reid was arrested as he was found to be wanted on a warrant in Ludowici for failure to appear in court there, said Grant.

Knowles is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (meth possession) and possession of a controlled substance, said Grant. Taylor is charged with possession of a a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of a drug related object and possession of marijuana, said Grant.

The officer was on patrol when he noticed the vehicle had an expired tag and made a traffic stop, said Grant. The officer detected the odor of green marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked the driver, Taylor, where the drug was located.

Getting no cooperation, the officer searched the vehicle. The search turned up a quantity of marijuana, along with a bag of methamphetamine and a .22-caliber pistol and a marijuana grinder, said Grant.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Ware County jail.