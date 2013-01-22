Elderly Coffee County Man Is In Jail For Hitting Wife, Man Who Aided Her

DOUGLAS — On Sunday, an elderly man was the victim of a drive-by shooting here. A day later, an elderly man has been charged with a violent crime, according to Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Billy Wilson, 78, of Coffee County, has been charged with two counts of simple battery family violence in connection with an altercation that resulted in the man hitting his wife and son, said Wooten.

Wilson was arrested Monday about 2:30 p.m. at a residence off the Douglas-Broxton Highway, Wooten said.

The 43-year-old male victim who was not named told lawmen that Wilson had struck the woman (Wilson’s wife) in the neck with his closed fist and that when he tried to help her, Wilson retaliated, striking him across the right side of his face, said Wooten.

Coffee County Emergency Medical technicians were called to the scene to examine the victims, Wooten said, but neither had serious injuries.

“Wilson admitted to law enforcement authorities that he struck both victims,” Wooten said.

Wilson was arrested at the scene and was transported to the Coffee County jail where he was booked on two counts of simple battery under the Family Violence Act, Wooten said.

