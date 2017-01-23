Eight Arrested On Prostitution, Drug Charges

BLACKSHEAR — A joint undercover sting involving the Blackshear Police Department, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and federal authorities resulted in the arrests of 10 people here over the weekend on various charges including prostitution, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

“We started Friday and basically arrested 10 people, eight of them for prostitution through a website called Backpage,” said Wright. “We used undercover officers in each of the cases. Those arrested offered to pay money for sexual acts and actually presented the money.”

Wright said another woman contacted by law enforcement arrived at the location where police were and was arrested for prostitution and a woman with her was charged with being a party to the crime of prostitution.

Sheriff Ramsey Bennett said his department worked hand-in-hand with the police department and federal officers in conducting the sting.

Those arrested during the sting include:

•Joshua Lawing, 31, of Blackshear, charged with distribution of marijuana, pandering, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects;

•Jeff Alderman, 57, of Waycross, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, pandering, possession of a drug related object and DUI;

•Shaquetea Gustavo, 29, of Jonesboro, charged with prostitution, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and crossing a guard line;

•Arther Keene, 58, of Nahunta, charged with pandering;

•Ricky McDuffie, 41, of Willacoochee, charged with pandering and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance;

•Michael Strickland, 33, of Blackshear, charged with pandering

•Edward Martin, 47, of Dublin, charged with pandering;

•Dewey Beaver, 28, of Jesup, charged with pandering;

•Kianna Moore, 37, of Jonesboro, possession of marijuana and being a party to the crime of prostitution;

•Chris Lee Jackson, 42, of Nahunta, charged with pandering.

Wright said all of those arrested were booked into the Pierce County jail. Most of them have posted bond and have been released.