Dust Cloud Causes Wreck

Three people were injured Saturday when drivers on Highway 158 entered a cloud of dust kicked up by roadside mowers and three vehicles were involved in a crash, said Ware County Sheriff Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Two of the drivers, Isaac Mercel Clay, 23, of Douglas, and Tommy Lindsey, age unavailable, of Nicholls, were taken by a Ware County ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of their injuries, said Skerratt.

A passenger in Clay’s vehicle, Leigh’la Clay, 3, was taken by Air Evac helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries, said Skerratt.

Two of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Troy Self, 48, of Evergreen Way, Waycross, and a GMC Sierra, driven by Clay, were both eastbound on Highway 158 near the intersection with South River Road, Skerratt said. He said Clay slowed when he saw the dust cloud, but Self, who was behind Clay, was approaching at a much higher speed and was unable to stop. The Self truck hit the rear of the Clay truck which then hit a third vehicle, a Toyota Tundra driven by Lindsey, as it was westbound on Highway 158, Skerratt said.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chris Williams investigated the 10:52 a.m. accident, assisted by Ware County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The GSP is closed today for Confederate Memorial Day and all of the details of the accident were not available.