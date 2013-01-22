DUI Is Factor In Crash

An intoxicated driver was injured Saturday when he crashed his car into a power pole on Kentucky Avenue as he swerved to avoid striking a dog, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Kelvin Johnson, 50, of Waycross, was taken to the hospital for treatment of slight injuries. Cox said a warrant has been secured for his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Driving a 1978 Pontiac Catalina, Johnson was headed south on Kentucky Avenue, Cox said, and he told police he was trying to miss a dog that entered his path. His car ran off the roadway and struck a power pole near the intersection with Overton Avenue, then continued and struck a fence at 1501 Kentucky Ave., said Cox. The power pole was damaged, but Cox said there was no indication of a power outage after the crash.

“The man was in an intoxicated state and smelled of alcohol,” said Cox.

Officer Taylor Briscoe investigated the 7 a.m. accident.