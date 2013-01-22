DUI Is Factor As Man Wreaks Havoc With Pickup

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was arrested Monday night and charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run after he crashed his pickup truck into houses, power poles, parked cars and more, causing interruption of the functioning of a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 84 and Georgia Highway 121, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

The house that the truck — driven by Robert Scott III, 73, of Blackshear — ran into was on Leo Marshall Drive.

Scott was charged with DUI-alcohol, reckless driving, failure to notify the owner of an unattended vehicle and hit-and-run, said Wright.

Scott had a minor injury to his arm, Wright said. He said EMTs were summoned and they rendered first aid at the scene before Scott was booked into the Pierce County jail.

“He started out heading into town on 121 North at Carter Avenue where he hit one of those crosswalk indicators,” said Wright. “He then continued into town where he struck the power pole at U.S. 84 and basically tore down part of the red light at the intersection.”

Wright said from there he continued to Lee Street where he hit three parked vehicles and then onto Leo Marshall Drive where his truck struck the porch of a residence.

“All of this took place a little after 9 p.m.,” said Wright. “He’s in the jail cited with charges in association with the damages he caused.”

Scott was driving a black 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck, Wright said.