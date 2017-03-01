DUI Driver Takes Trooper On Speedy Chase, Then Wrecks

BROWNTOWN — A Hortense man is facing several charges including driving under the influence and fleeing from law enforcement after he crashed a vehicle while being pursued by the Georgia State Patrol, according to a GSP report.

Brian Clark, 27, was leading a trooper on a high-speed pursuit on Boots Harrison Road at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he wrecked his 1998 Toyota Tacoma, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post spokesman.

Clark had unspecified injuries but was not taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Dixon said.

Clark’s passenger, Cathy King, 32, of Hortense, escaped without injury, said Dixon. She will also face charges when the investigation has been completed, said Dixon.

Clark was headed north on Boots Harrison Road when he encountered a curve to the right. Trooper First Class Sherman McClain, 29, of Waycross, driving a 2013 Dodge Charger patrol unit, was behind Clark in heavy pursuit. Dixon said the chase speeds were not listed on McClain’s report of the incident, but a witness said the truck was traveling “… as fast as it could go.”

Dixon said that when Clark rounded the curve at a high speed, his car rotated clockwise across the road and onto the west shoulder. Dixon said the car continued forward and struck several small trees, a fence post and a metal gate.

Dixon said the fence post and metal gate became airborne and crashed onto the windshield of the trooper’s car, shattering the glass. McClain was able to bring his car under control and come to a final rest on the roadway, she said.

Cpl. Richard Sikes was in charge of the investigation and has not begun to list all of the charges facing Clark, Dixon said.