Drugs, Rifle Seized When Weaving Car Is Pulled Over

The driver of a car seen weaving on the South Georgia Parkway near Hatcher Point Road was arrested on felony drug charges after Ware County detectives made a traffic stop and seized about four grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana, drug-related objects and a rifle, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jesse Robert Richmond, 26, of Nahunta, was headed east on the South Georgia Parkway near Hatcher Point Road when he was observed weaving over the center line from lane to lane and across the outside fog line, said Royal.

Detective Blake Lewis made the stop and immediately detected the smell of burned marijuana, said Royal.

A pat-down search of Richmond turned up a quantity of marijuana, he said. A search of the interior of the 1999 Mercury Marquis turned up about four grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of alprazolam (Schedule IV drug), drug-related objects and the rifle, said Royal.

“When he stepped out of the car, Detective Lewis noted that he had a rapid heartbeat. He also determined him to be a convicted felon who cannot be in possession of a firearm,” said Royal. “Lewis told him he was stopped for crossing the lines and failure to maintain a lane and the man answered that he was having steering problems that he thinks were mechanical in nature. He told deputies he was on his way back to Nahunta and needed to get home.”

Richmond was taken to the Ware County jail where he remained this morning, Royal said.

Drug Detective James Cox assisted Lewis with the search and apprehension of Richmond.

Richmond is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drugs not in their original container, possession of drug-related paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and failure to maintain a lane, said Royal.