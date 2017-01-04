Drugs, Gun, More Found In Vehicle

A traffic stop Saturday on Knight Avenue by a Ware County Sheriff’s deputy led to the arrest of a Waycross man on multiple drug charges, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

Jesse Wayne Myers, 37, of Dixon Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug (oxycodone), possession of a Schedule IV drug (diazepam), possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in their original container and failure to maintain a lane, Royal said.

Deputy Zabrae Williams observed a white GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling west on Knight Avenue weave across the centerline Saturday at 7:13 p.m., Royal said. Williams stopped the truck near the intersection with Hatcher Point Road.

While interviewing the driver, Williams noticed cigarette rolling papers inside the pickup and Myers admitted to having 14 grams of marijuana in the glove box, Royal said.

As the deputy ordered Myers to exit the vehicle, he noticed a 9mm handgun in the pocket of the driver’s door, Royal said.

The marijuana was found in the glove box during a search of the truck. Also found in the truck were a glass pipe and scales, Royal said.

During a pat-down search subsequent to Myers’ arrest, Williams found a pill container holding 15 circular pills, later identified at oxycodone and diazepam, Royal said.

Myers was taken to the Ware County jail.