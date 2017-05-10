Drugs Found; Men Arrested

Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner and Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal have issued a joint press release noting that three Waycross men have been arrested on drug violations.

On Sunday the combined drug units of the Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office developed information which led to three search warrants being obtained for residences inside the City of Waycross, the two said.

Calvin Ivey Sr., 61, of 732 Senate St., is charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, said Tanner and Royal.

Ben Dukes Jr., 80, of 1217 Tebeau St., was arrested for possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, transactions in controlled substances prohibited within 1,000 feet of a housing authority, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, said Tanner and Royal.

At 122 Garlington Circle, officers arrested Terrance Washington, 40, on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of heroine with intent to distribute, said Tanner and Royal.

At the present time, no further information is available to the press.