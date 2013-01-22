Drugs Found In A Vehicle; Four Jailed

Four people were arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop search turned up a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The suspects, from north Florida and Missouri, were booked into the Ware County jail and remained there this morning, said Royal.

Ware County Drug Detective James Cox observed a northbound 1994 Oldsmobile Bravado on Highway 158 near the river bridges and Telmore-Dixie Union Road, weaving and crossing the centerline numerous times, said Royal.

Cox made a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. Royal said the 36-year-old woman told Cox she was having a difficult time keeping the vehicle on track on the roadway. He said she allowed the SUV was giving her “steering problems.”

Cox was joined by Detective Jeff Nolan and his drug dog, Thoro. When the animal was deployed, Royal said, he alerted several times to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle turned up a bag of marijuana and a pipe for smoking the substance, a red case with the name Heather on the outside containing crystal methamphetamine along with two hypodermic needles, and a box holding another bag of crystal methamphetamine, said Royal.

“All of them said they had no knowledge of the methamphetamine,” said Royal. “They said they were just on their way to Douglas.”

Arrested were Heather Lynn Dutra, 37, of Purdy, Mo., charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects, Tiffany Marie Groover, 30, of Yulee, Fla., charged with possession of crystal meth, Jeffery Isaac Powers, 36, of Jacksonville, Fla., charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of marijuana, and the driver, Misty Lee Powers, 36, of Jacksonville, Fla., charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to maintain a lane, said Royal.