Drugs Found By Alma PD

ALMA — An Alma man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was pound in possession of marijuana, cocaine and other drugs, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Tre Alexander Gibbs, 24, was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a Scheduled IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, said Leslie.

Law enforcement officers were following up on a call for service involving Gibbs, said Leslie. A brief investigation led to the discovery of 33 baggies of marijuana, other marijuana not packaged, one-fourth ounce of crack cocaine (broken down into pieces) and five Tramadol tablets.

Leslie said law enforcement, (Alma police and Bacon County sheriff officers) also discovered evidence of gang involvement by Gibbs. Gibbs is currently serving a probated sentence for several unrelated drug charges, said Leslie.

“Gibbs’ arrest is the fourth drug arrest (third for multiple distribution offenses) in Alma, a community of 3,500 residents, since Tuesday, Feb. 28,” said Leslie.