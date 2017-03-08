Drugs Found At Local Motel

Waycross police arrested two people at a local motel Tuesday for possession of illegal drugs, said Lt. Scott Rowell.

Officers were investigating separate incidents involving illegal drugs that led them to the Motel 6 on Memorial Drive where they found and arrested Michael Chad Nipper, 28, of Alma, and Laura Carter, 30, address not available, Rowell said.

Both suspects were charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, he said.

Rowell did not have a complete official report to refer to as he presented the information this morning.

After making contact with the two persons, Rowell said, officers discovered that Nipper was on parole. A parole officer was called to the motel and the room was searched, Rowell said. A quantity of what is believed to be meth and marijuana was found.

Nipper and Carter were arrested and taken to the Ware County jail, Rowell said.

The suspected methamphetamine has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for testing, Rowell said.