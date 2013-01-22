Drugs Case Lands Men In Lockup

Two men were arrested Friday evening in the 2200 block of Riverside Avenue after a Ware County detective observed them parked there in a suspicious manner, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Brandon Michael Waters, 25, of the 100 block of Pleasant Drive, and Zachary William Chancey, 21, of the 4400 block of Swamp Road, were both taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a public school, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana and loitering or prowling, said Royal. Both were being held in the Ware County jail.

Royal said Detective James Cox saw the two parked at the location about 10:40 p.m. and activated his lights to alert the driver and passenger.

“Detective Cox said it appeared they were trying to conceal something when he approached the driver’s side of the vehicle. He recognized Chancey from a previous arrest and noticed him trying to reach under the seat with his right hand,” said Royal. “He also noticed that Waters was attempting to swallow something.”

Inside the car, the detective located several bags of crystal methamphetamine, several empty bags, a digital scale, a blunt wrapper filled with green marijuana, methamphetamine on the scales and a Nike bag containing 24 hypodermic needles, said Royal.