Drugs Are Seized

Two men were arrested Thursday when Ware County deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at a house in the 1200 block of Columbus Street, the culmination of an undercover investigation of illegal narcotics activity at the house, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Andrew James Allen, 24, of the 6300 block of Faith Lane, Waycross, and Donald Lynn Sweat, 31, of the 4500 block of Smith Lane, Waycross, were taken into custody at the house, said Royal.

At 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Ware County drug detective Sgt. Robert Weiss led two teams of deputies and detectives inside the house where they arrested the men and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, alprazolam and some drug related objects, said Royal.

Detectives working the case include Sgt. Mike Thrift, Sgt. Michael Ray, Detective Freddy Henderson, Deputy James Cox, Deputy Devin Brown and Deputy Zabrae Williams.

Allen is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug related objects, said Royal.

Sweat is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug related objects, as well as an outstanding probation warrant from a possession of cocaine case, said Royal.

They remained in the Ware County jail this morning, awaiting a hearing before a magistrate, Royal said.