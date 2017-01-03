Drug Arrests Conducted Here

A Waycross man and a juvenile were arrested on drug charges by Ware County deputies Sunday evening, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

It was one of several drugs cases made against suspects during the New Year’s holiday weekeind by local law enforcement.

Arrested were Thomas William Lyle, 26, of Pineview Drive, and a male under 16, Royal said. Lyle was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects and taken to the Ware County jail. The juvenile was taken Charlton County in reference to an outstanding warrant there and then transferred to a regional youth detention center in Savannah.

Deputy Zabrae Williams responded to a call of the possibility that someone was occupying a residence in the 1900 block of Leisure Street without permission at 6:54 p.m. Sunday, Royal said.

Williams did a pat-down search of Lyle and found what proved to be marijuana and an amber-colored bottle containing what field-tested to be methamphetamine in his pocket, Royal said. A drug scale was also found at the residence.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested Saturday on outstanding warrants and one of them on drug charges, said Royal.

Michael Lee Merkle, 39, of 15th Street, Alma, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, providing a false name and information to an officer and a probation violation, said Royal. Lindsey Deanna Thomas, 21, of Apple Road, Blackshear, was charged on an outstanding warrant, Royal said.

Ware County Sgt. Michael Ray, at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, observed three people behind a convenience store in the 1900 block of State Street, Royal said. Two males were seen making hand-to-hand contact, so Ray approached them. He was told they were passing a cigarette.

One of the men identified himself as “Charles” Merkle but was later identified as Michael Merkle, Royal said. The other was Bryant Drury, 20. Drury and Thomas admitted to being on probation. It was later determined that Merkle had an active felony probation warrant, Royal said.

Merkle was observed dropping an item near the officer’s patrol car but when the match box containing a plastic bag with a white crystal substance inside was found, both men denied any knowledge of it, Royal said.

Deputy Tony Youmans had arrived by then and took Thomas into custody, Royal said. Ray took Merkle into custody. Drury was not arrested, Royal said.

The drugs were sent to the GBI lab for further testing.

In another case, a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Waycross man on a drug and obstruction of an officer charges, said Royal.

Christopher Kyle Gordon, 32, of South Anita Street, was charged with possession of cocaine, obstruction of an officer, open container violation and failure to maintain a lane, Royal said. He was taken to the Ware County jail.

Ware County Detective James Cox observed the vehicle driven by Gordon swerve out of his lane several times on Albany Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Friday, Royal said. Gordon’s 2006 Hyundai Sonata turned onto Industrial Park Boulevard, and Cox activated his patrol car’s emergency lights. The Hyundai stopped near the intersection with Fulford Road.

Cox told Gordon the reason for the stop and asked him to exit the vehicle. He observed the driver to have noticeable droopy, bloodshot eyes, and a subsequent search of his person found a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance and a straw with powdery residue. Royal said. An open container of beer was in the center console of the car.

It was determined that Gordon was on probation and had an outstanding Fourth Amendment waiver, so he was arrested, Royal said. He was told to put his hands on the roof of the car but he tried to pull a knife out of his pocket. He was told again to put his hands on the car and a brief struggle ensued before he was handcuffed.

The suspected drugs were sent to the GBI lab for further testing, Royal said. Gordon was taken to the Ware County jail.